Indian-Americans in Houston lead vigils for Pahalgam terror victims

Raising slogans of “Hindu Lives Matter” and “Justice for Kashmir Victims,” hundreds of Indian-Americans gathered in Houston to pay tribute to the victims of the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, was carried out by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). It marks the deadliest terror strike in the Kashmir Valley since Pulwama in 2019.

Some glimpses of the gathering in #Houston in memory of the victims of #PahalgamTerroristAttack.

Our team member Paro Sarkar joined a multitude of Hindu organizations, urging the global community to unite against Jihadists. pic.twitter.com/sKBPdRZGPj — HinduACTion (@HinduACT) April 27, 2025

The peaceful vigil, held at Sugarland Memorial Park, opened with the national anthems of India and the United States. A Hindu priest recited solemn hymns in memory of the departed souls, while the large crowd, which included young children and seniors, stood in silent prayer.

Dressed in white, the traditional color of mourning, participants carried placards reading, “Stop Killing Innocents,” “Indian Americans Against Terror,” “All Eyes on Pahalgam,” and “Terror Has Only One Religion.”

The atmosphere grew emotional as chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” echoed through the park. Speakers at the event called for decisive action to prevent the targeted killing of Hindus, not just in Kashmir but across India.

“India must take stern action to stop the targeted killings of Hindus, from Kashmir to Murshidabad,” said one of the speakers, drawing loud applause from the crowd. Another urged the Indian diaspora to stay united and vigilant against acts of terrorism.

Sunanda Vashisht, a political commentator and emcee for the event, said, “We mourn the tragic loss of innocent Hindu lives in a terror attack in Pahalgam. It was an attack not just on individuals but on the very principles of humanity, peace, and faith.”

The Houston gathering was part of a series of vigils held across North America, including at Shri Bhagavad Gita Park in Ontario, Denny Park in Seattle, Pioneer Boulevard in Artesia, University of Texas in Dallas, and Atlanta, Georgia.

In Seattle, about 50 people gathered under the banner “Standing United Against Terrorism,” organized by the Washington Hindu Education and Seva Foundation along with other local groups.

In Atlanta, Raj Razdan, Chair of the National Federation of Indian Associations (NFIA) in Georgia, condemned the Pahalgam attack as “cowardly and senseless,” affirming that the Indian diaspora would remain united in the face of such atrocities.

Earlier this week, students at the University of Houston also held a candlelight vigil on campus, showing solidarity with the victims and raising awareness about the increasing threats to Hindu communities.

The Houston event concluded with a solemn candle-lighting ceremony. Participants pledged to keep the memory of the victims alive, continue raising their voices against terrorism, and advocate for justice for the families affected by the attack.

More gatherings are scheduled throughout the weekend, including planned vigils at Frisco Square near Dallas, Bellevue Downtown Park in Washington, Times Square in New York City, and Edison, New Jersey, as Indian-Americans across the continent unite in grief and resolve.