Indian Americans call on FBI to probe rise in online hate linked to H-1B visa debate

Highlights:

Indian Americans report a sharp rise in online hate linked to the H-1B visa debate

The Indian American Advocacy Council urges the FBI to investigate threats and violent rhetoric

Racist narratives accuse Indians of “stealing American jobs”

Advocacy leaders warn online hostility could escalate into real-world violence

Calls increase for social media platforms to remove violent content and repeat offenders

The Indian American community in the United States is seeking federal intervention as online hate and threats directed at Indians increase in intensity and volume. Advocacy leaders warn that if left unchecked, this digital hostility could lead to real-world harm. The Indian American Advocacy Council (IACC) has formally appealed to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, calling on the FBI to investigate what it describes as a growing pattern of hate speech, threats, and violent rhetoric targeting Indian Americans.

The appeal to the FBI comes amid a heated national debate over immigration policy, employment visas, and workforce participation. Indian Americans, who represent a significant share of skilled immigrants, have become a focal point of this debate, particularly in discussions surrounding the H-1B visa program.

FBI urged to act as online hate targeting Indian Americans escalates

According to the IACC, recent weeks have seen a noticeable rise in racist and inflammatory content across major social media platforms. Much of this content centers on accusations that Indians are “taking American jobs” and demands that they “go back home.” The council says some posts go further, crossing from discriminatory speech into explicit threats of violence against Indians.

In a formal communication addressed to the FBI, the IACC argued that such content should not be dismissed as political commentary or online provocation. In a public statement, the council said, “This is not edgy talk or debate,” warning that the language being used amounts to incitement and poses a real risk to public safety. The group emphasized that online hate has historically acted as a precursor to physical attacks on minority communities, making early intervention by law enforcement critical.

H-1B visa debate places Indian Americans at center of political backlash

The surge in hostility coincides with renewed political focus on immigration and employment visas. Tensions intensified following former US president Donald Trump’s proposal to impose a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applicants, alongside other restrictive immigration measures. While the proposal has not been implemented, advocacy groups say it has fueled resentment and amplified hostile narratives online.

Indians account for more than 70 percent of H-1B visa holders, placing the community squarely at the center of a polarized discussion about jobs, migration, and national identity. Advocacy leaders say this has made Indian Americans particularly vulnerable to scapegoating, especially on digital platforms where misinformation and inflammatory content spread rapidly.

FBI involvement sought amid warnings of potential violence

Rajeev Sharma, a founding member associated with the IACC, expressed concern over how the conversation has evolved. He said a debate that began around policy has increasingly taken on what he described as a “dehumanizing” tone. Sharma warned that some online messages now employ what he characterized as “genocidal” language, language he said has no place in a democratic society.

Advocacy leaders argue that the FBI has a responsibility to assess whether such rhetoric meets the threshold for criminal investigation, particularly when posts include direct or implied threats. They say federal oversight is necessary to prevent online hostility from escalating into physical attacks, especially given past incidents where online hate campaigns preceded acts of violence.

Calls for FBI and social media platforms to act in coordination

Beyond urging the FBI to investigate threats, the IACC is also pressing social media companies to take stronger enforcement action. The council has called for the prompt removal of posts that promote violence and the suspension of accounts that repeatedly violate platform policies.

According to the IACC, law enforcement action alone is not sufficient. Advocacy leaders say coordinated efforts between the FBI and technology companies are essential to disrupt the spread of violent rhetoric before it reaches a wider audience. They argue that platforms have both the tools and responsibility to limit amplification of content that puts communities at risk.

FBI action framed as necessary to protect public safety

While condemning the hateful content, the IACC acknowledged individuals and groups who have publicly defended Indian Americans and challenged racist narratives online. The council said such responses help reaffirm that diversity and inclusion remain core American values, even amid political disagreement.

At the same time, advocacy leaders stressed that public support must be matched by institutional action. As immigration debates continue and election-season rhetoric intensifies, Indian American leaders say the role of the FBI is critical in ensuring that threats are taken seriously and investigated promptly.

In its statement, the council reiterated, “Genocidal rhetoric has no place in America,” warning that failure to act could have serious consequences. The group said protecting communities from targeted hostility is not only a matter of civil rights, but of public safety.

As the online environment grows more volatile, Indian American organizations say they will continue pressing for FBI involvement, platform accountability, and clear safeguards to ensure that digital hate does not translate into real-world harm.