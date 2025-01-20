Hindus for America applaud growing Indian American support for Trump

Indian American support for Donald Trump has seen a significant rise, according to Utsav Sanduja, founder and chairman of Hindus for America First PAC. Speaking at the Presidential Inauguration Hindu Gala organized by the American Hindu Coalition (AHC) in Washington, D.C., Sanduja highlighted the community’s increasing alignment with Trump, with support growing from 22 per cent in 2020 to 31 per cent in 2024.

During the gala, Sanduja shared that Hindus for America First PAC actively campaigned across seven battleground states, emphasizing Trump’s appeal to diverse communities. He noted Trump’s attentiveness to global Hindu concerns, especially those involving Hindus in Bangladesh, expressing optimism about the president-elect’s potential actions.

#WATCH | USA: Hindu and Latino groups’ gala event ahead of the US President-Elect Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony, founder and chairman of Hindus for America First PAC, Utsav Sanduja says, “We are very pro-Trump. We supported President Trump. We were able to increase support… pic.twitter.com/cQu5mpbYpo — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2025

“We were able to increase the popular support from 22 per cent to 31 per cent from the Indian American community, in contrast from 2020 to now, present in 2024, and we were in all the seven battleground states. President Trump loves all Americans…He’s very concerned about Hindus in Bangladesh. I have been briefing his team about this for many months, and I’m so glad and grateful that President Trump cares about this issue. I’m hoping he will act. He will do something to implement on this file, and I have a lot of faith in the president,” Sanduja said.

The gala was the first of its kind in U.S. history to celebrate Hinduism on the eve of a presidential inauguration. Held at The Mayflower Hotel, located near the White House, the event was a milestone in cultural representation, uniting various communities in support of Trump’s leadership. Members of the Latino community also attended, showcasing the cross-cultural solidarity around the event.

“All I have to say is we have got to take America back again, and Trump did it,” remarked a Latino supporter at the gala, capturing the spirit of unity and determination among attendees.

Sanduja also emphasized the collaborative efforts of people from all walks of life, religions, and races in coming together to support Trump’s vision. He spoke of the shared concern for societal welfare and the unified efforts aimed at creating a positive future under Trump’s leadership.

“We saw that a lot of people from different walks of life, different religions, and different races all came together in unity to support the President of the United States of America. Everyone is concerned about the welfare of our people, and they are working very diligently and hard to do some great things. I think the real highlight was just that everyone can come together in a show of force for this president, and there’s a good future for all of us,” he added.

Trump’s swearing-in ceremony as the 47th President of the United States will take place at the U.S. Capitol. This marks his return to office after serving as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021.