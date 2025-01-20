-3.9 C
New York
Monday, January 20, 2025
Subscribe
HomeNewsHindus for America applaud growing Indian American support for Trump
News

Hindus for America applaud growing Indian American support for Trump

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

Congressional Briefer, OSINT Researcher (Indo-Pacific), Founder of the pro-Trump Hindus for America First PAC. (Photo credit: @UtsavSanduja)

Related stories

News

TikTok ban uplifted in US after Trump promises reprieve and ownership deal

TikTok restored service in the United States Sunday after...
News

Trump 2.0: Where does the new president stand on immigration, tariffs, energy and global diplomacy

A sweeping deportation program, "drill, baby, drill," and peace...
News

All you need to know about Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in India’s Prayagraj

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh,...
News

TikTok CEO thanks Trump for efforts to keep app legal amid Supreme Court ruling on ban

TikTok’s future in the US hangs in the balance...
News

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Kareena Kapoor reveals attacker’s behavior

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is currently recovering after...

Indian American support for Donald Trump has seen a significant rise, according to Utsav Sanduja, founder and chairman of Hindus for America First PAC. Speaking at the Presidential Inauguration Hindu Gala organized by the American Hindu Coalition (AHC) in Washington, D.C., Sanduja highlighted the community’s increasing alignment with Trump, with support growing from 22 per cent in 2020 to 31 per cent in 2024.

During the gala, Sanduja shared that Hindus for America First PAC actively campaigned across seven battleground states, emphasizing Trump’s appeal to diverse communities. He noted Trump’s attentiveness to global Hindu concerns, especially those involving Hindus in Bangladesh, expressing optimism about the president-elect’s potential actions.

“We were able to increase the popular support from 22 per cent to 31 per cent from the Indian American community, in contrast from 2020 to now, present in 2024, and we were in all the seven battleground states. President Trump loves all Americans…He’s very concerned about Hindus in Bangladesh. I have been briefing his team about this for many months, and I’m so glad and grateful that President Trump cares about this issue. I’m hoping he will act. He will do something to implement on this file, and I have a lot of faith in the president,” Sanduja said.

The gala was the first of its kind in U.S. history to celebrate Hinduism on the eve of a presidential inauguration. Held at The Mayflower Hotel, located near the White House, the event was a milestone in cultural representation, uniting various communities in support of Trump’s leadership. Members of the Latino community also attended, showcasing the cross-cultural solidarity around the event.

“All I have to say is we have got to take America back again, and Trump did it,” remarked a Latino supporter at the gala, capturing the spirit of unity and determination among attendees.

- Advertisement -

Sanduja also emphasized the collaborative efforts of people from all walks of life, religions, and races in coming together to support Trump’s vision. He spoke of the shared concern for societal welfare and the unified efforts aimed at creating a positive future under Trump’s leadership.

“We saw that a lot of people from different walks of life, different religions, and different races all came together in unity to support the President of the United States of America. Everyone is concerned about the welfare of our people, and they are working very diligently and hard to do some great things. I think the real highlight was just that everyone can come together in a show of force for this president, and there’s a good future for all of us,” he added.

Trump’s swearing-in ceremony as the 47th President of the United States will take place at the U.S. Capitol. This marks his return to office after serving as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021.

Vibhuti Pathak
Vibhuti Pathak

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
TikTok ban uplifted in US after Trump promises reprieve and ownership deal

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Ranveer Singh’s viral dance video from cousin’s wedding sparks comparisons to Deepika Padukone

Entertainment 0
Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has always been known for...

TikTok ban uplifted in US after Trump promises reprieve and ownership deal

News 0
TikTok restored service in the United States Sunday after...

Trump 2.0: Where does the new president stand on immigration, tariffs, energy and global diplomacy

News 0
A sweeping deportation program, "drill, baby, drill," and peace...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc