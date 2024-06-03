29.2 C
New York
Monday, June 3, 2024
Indian American non-profit extends healthcare access to individuals with intellectual disabilities in...
News

Indian American non-profit extends healthcare access to individuals with intellectual disabilities in India

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Under Project Hitarth, Voice of Specially abled People (VOSAP) has partnered with Parivaar NCPO to help individuals access the government of India’s Niramaya scheme (Representative photo: iStock)

A US-based non-profit, Voice of Specially Abled People (VOSAP), announced a new initiative on Saturday aimed at improving healthcare access for individuals with intellectual disabilities in India. The initiative, called Project Hitarth, is set to benefit 10,000 people in its first year by providing financial support for therapies and medical services.

Project Hitarth involves a partnership between VOSAP and Parivaar NCPO (National Confederation of Parents Organisations) to help individuals access the government of India’s Niramaya scheme. This scheme offers up to Rs 1 lakh in medical reimbursements per year. The project will provide financial support to social workers to assist individuals with intellectual disabilities in accessing necessary therapies, dental work, and outpatient services, according to a press statement.

“We are very excited about the opportunities with this new model to expand VOSAP’s impact by leveraging the government of India’s existing programmes and the strengths of our trusted, reputed partners like Parivaar,” said VOSAP’s California-based founder, Pranav Desai.

The Niramaya scheme has been underutilised due to challenges in online enrolment, understanding benefits, and navigating the claim process, according to joint research by VOSAP and Parivaar NCPO. In 2022-23, a government of India report indicated that only 28,323 claims out of 1,87,290 enrolled beneficiaries were settled, with an average of Rs 6,405 per claim. This highlights low enrolment and low reimbursement amounts despite over one crore individuals with intellectual disabilities in India, the statement said.

VOSAP, a leading NGO in the disability sector since 2017, has assisted more than 25,000 persons with disabilities by providing assistive devices, surgical interventions, and scholarships. The pilot programme aims to benefit 10,000 individuals with intellectual disabilities within its first year, with the goal of scaling to 1,00,000 beneficiaries. By improving access to healthcare and reducing the financial burden of medical expenses, Project Hitarth strives to enhance the quality of life for individuals with intellectual disabilities through essential therapies such as physiotherapy and speech therapy.

Parivaar NCPO’s Pankaj Maru said, “Parivaar is happy to collaborate with Voice of SAP to make the Niramaya health insurance scheme more accessible for millions of PwIDDs through our more than 300 parents and voluntary member organisations having a presence in 31 states.”

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

