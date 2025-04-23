Indian-American lawmakers condemn Pahalgam terror attack, urge stronger US-India anti-terror cooperation

The recent terror attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley, which killed 26 people—most of them tourists—has sent shockwaves across the globe, sparking a powerful outcry from Indian-American leaders who have condemned the violence and emphasized the urgent need for deeper US-India cooperation in combating terrorism.

Pahalgam, a popular hill station in Jammu and Kashmir, turned into a site of tragedy on Tuesday when gunmen opened fire on unsuspecting tourists. The carnage not only devastated families but also united voices from the Indian-American political community in grief, solidarity, and resolve.

This was a horrific attack. We extend our condolences to the families of those who died & our prayers for those who were injured to recover quickly. https://t.co/bkRjQmdQGU — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) April 22, 2025

Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-American entrepreneur and Republican politician, swiftly responded to the horrific events, saying, “This was a horrific attack. We extend our condolences to the families of those who died and our prayers for those who were injured to recover quickly.” His words echoed the heartbreak felt by the Indian diaspora, especially those with personal or cultural ties to the region.

I strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. The gunman killed at least two dozen tourists at this beautiful sightseeing town. I stand with the people of India at this moment, and offer condolences and prayers to the families of the victims. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 22, 2025

Ro Khanna, U.S. Congressman from California’s 17th district, also denounced the violence. “I strongly condemn the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. The gunman killed at least two dozen tourists at this beautiful sightseeing town. I stand with the people of India at this moment, and offer condolences and prayers to the families of the victims,” he stated, highlighting the symbolic importance of Kashmir as both a geographical and emotional touchpoint for many Indian Americans.

Ami Bera, a physician and Democrat representing California’s 6th district, called the incident disturbing and tragic. “I am greatly disturbed by the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed at least 20 civilians and injured dozens more. My thoughts are with the victims and all those impacted by this horrific event,” he said, showing the bipartisan concern within American politics.

I am heartbroken by the horrific attack on innocent tourists in Kashmir. My prayers are with the victims and their families as they mourn and grapple with this senseless violence. We must stand united against terrorism in all its forms and bring the perpetrators to justice. — Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) April 22, 2025

Raja Krishnamoorthi, who serves Illinois’s 8th district in the U.S. House of Representatives, offered heartfelt condolences. “I am heartbroken by the horrific attack on innocent tourists in Kashmir. My prayers are with the victims and their families as they mourn and grapple with this senseless violence. We must stand united against terrorism in all its forms and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

I condemn the horrific terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed at least 28 civilians, many of them tourists. With Vice President Vance in India, this attack underscores the urgent need for stronger US-India cooperation to confront terrorism and pursue justice. https://t.co/WabdqgkJKR — Shri Thanedar (@ShriThanedar) April 23, 2025

Shri Thanedar, representing Michigan’s 13th district, pointed to the geopolitical implications of the attack. “I condemn the horrific terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed at least 28 civilians, many of them tourists. With Vice President Vance in India, this attack underscores the urgent need for stronger US-India cooperation to confront terrorism and pursue justice.”

Indian-Americans, being the most politically engaged Asian American group, continue to play a vital role in shaping bilateral relations between the U.S. and India. Their unified response to the Pahalgam tragedy reinforces not only the deep-rooted connections between the two democracies but also the community’s growing influence on matters of global security and peace.

As investigations continue and international leaders react, Indian-American voices are standing tall—condemning terror, demanding justice, and calling for stronger bonds to ensure such tragedies never happen again.