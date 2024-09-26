Indian American lawyer files charges against Trump-Vance over Springfield chaos and threats to Haitian community

A leader of a nonprofit organization representing the Haitian community filed private charges on Tuesday (24) against former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance, accusing them of inciting chaos and threats in Springfield, Ohio.

The charges stem from Trump’s false claims during a presidential debate regarding legal Haitian immigrants in the area, which has led to significant disruption in the community.

The Haitian Bridge Alliance, represented by attorney Subodh Chandra of the Cleveland-based Chandra Law Firm, moved forward with the filing after local prosecutors failed to take action.

While it is uncommon for private citizens to file charges in Ohio, the state law allows for such action if a hearing determines probable cause. Examples of private citizen filings are rare but not unprecedented, with scenarios such as businesses pursuing claims for bounced checks.

Honored to represent the @HaitianBridge and @GuerlineMJozef in the matter of their criminal charges against @realDonaldTrump and JDVance and grateful to @PTLRadioShow for the opportunity to explain the charges. https://t.co/MWhXzPKpdQ — Subodh Chandra (@SubodhChandra) September 26, 2024

Trump and Vance face several charges, including disrupting public services, making false alarms, telecommunications harassment, aggravated menacing, and complicity. The nonprofit’s filing requests the Clark County Municipal Court to issue arrest warrants for Trump and Vance if probable cause is established.

The charges center around the impact of Trump’s rhetoric, which Chandra argues was a deliberate and malicious flouting of the law, despite local leaders refuting the claims.

Chandra pointed out that the statements made by Trump and Vance have had real-world consequences in Springfield, where 15,000 to 20,000 Haitian immigrants have arrived over the years, many of whom have been granted Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and are legally residing in the U.S.

However, following Trump’s false accusations, over 30 bomb threats were reported, causing schools and government buildings to close and prompting increased law enforcement and security measures. Public officials, including Mayor Rob Rue, have received death threats, and some Haitian residents have expressed fear for their safety due to the growing hostility.

Despite the serious repercussions, Trump’s campaign dismissed the charges, with campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung asserting that Trump was merely highlighting the failures of the immigration system under Vice President Kamala Harris.

The legal action taken by the Haitian Bridge Alliance underscores the community’s concern about the impact of misinformation and inflammatory rhetoric on public safety.