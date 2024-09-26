20.3 C
New York
Thursday, September 26, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsIndian American lawyer files charges against Trump-Vance over Springfield chaos and threats...
News

Indian American lawyer files charges against Trump-Vance over Springfield chaos and threats to Haitian community

By: vibhuti

Date:

Indian American lawyer Subodh Chandra (L) from Ohio with Kamala Harris (R). (Photo credit: @SubodhChandra)

Related stories

News

New York Mayor Eric Adams indicted on federal criminal charges amid corruption probes

New York Mayor Eric Adams was indicted on federal...
News

Missouri executes Marcellus Williams amid doubts over guilt and racial bias in trial

A 55-year-old Missouri man named Marcellus Williams was executed...
News

Trump says US intel officers warned of ‘big threats’ on his life from Iran 

Donald Trump said Wednesday (24) there were "big threats"...
News

Former NYC Covid czar Dr Jay Varma fired after sex party scandal amid lockdown controversy

Dr. Jay Varma, New York City's former Covid-19 chief...
News

Tropical storm Helene expected to strengthen, potential hurricane threat to Florida and Gulf Coast

A developing weather system in the northwest Caribbean Sea,...

A leader of a nonprofit organization representing the Haitian community filed private charges on Tuesday (24)  against former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance, accusing them of inciting chaos and threats in Springfield, Ohio.

The charges stem from Trump’s false claims during a presidential debate regarding legal Haitian immigrants in the area, which has led to significant disruption in the community.

The Haitian Bridge Alliance, represented by attorney Subodh Chandra of the Cleveland-based Chandra Law Firm, moved forward with the filing after local prosecutors failed to take action.

While it is uncommon for private citizens to file charges in Ohio, the state law allows for such action if a hearing determines probable cause. Examples of private citizen filings are rare but not unprecedented, with scenarios such as businesses pursuing claims for bounced checks.

Trump and Vance face several charges, including disrupting public services, making false alarms, telecommunications harassment, aggravated menacing, and complicity. The nonprofit’s filing requests the Clark County Municipal Court to issue arrest warrants for Trump and Vance if probable cause is established.

- Advertisement -

The charges center around the impact of Trump’s rhetoric, which Chandra argues was a deliberate and malicious flouting of the law, despite local leaders refuting the claims.

Chandra pointed out that the statements made by Trump and Vance have had real-world consequences in Springfield, where 15,000 to 20,000 Haitian immigrants have arrived over the years, many of whom have been granted Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and are legally residing in the U.S.

However, following Trump’s false accusations, over 30 bomb threats were reported, causing schools and government buildings to close and prompting increased law enforcement and security measures. Public officials, including Mayor Rob Rue, have received death threats, and some Haitian residents have expressed fear for their safety due to the growing hostility.

Despite the serious repercussions, Trump’s campaign dismissed the charges, with campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung asserting that Trump was merely highlighting the failures of the immigration system under Vice President Kamala Harris.

The legal action taken by the Haitian Bridge Alliance underscores the community’s concern about the impact of misinformation and inflammatory rhetoric on public safety.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
New York Mayor Eric Adams indicted on federal criminal charges amid corruption probes

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Rapper Stefflon Don talks about filming ‘Dilemma’ in India and honoring Sidhu Moose Wala’s legacy

Entertainment 0
RAPPER Stefflon Don appeared on BBC Asian Network’s Breakfast...

Alia Bhatt shines in action-packed trailer of ‘Jigra,’ directed by Vasan Bala

Entertainment 0
A new theatrical trailer for Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt...

Indian YouTuber Beerbiceps’s channels hacked, renamed “Tesla” by cyberattackers

Trending 0
Ranveer Allahbadia, popularly known for his YouTube channel Beer...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc