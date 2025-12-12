Indian American lawmakers say Trump’s India tariff plan and H1B fee hikes are raising costs for US firms

Highlights:

Indian American lawmakers say the administration’s 50 percent tariff on Indian imports is driving up costs for American businesses and consumers.

Increased H1B visa fees are seen as restricting legal pathways for skilled workers and weakening people-to-people ties.

Lawmakers cite rising “anti-Indian hate” and say Indian Americans play a central role in the US economy.

The hearing also addressed reactions to India’s engagement with Russia and reaffirmed bipartisan support for the US–India partnership. - Advertisement -

Experts testified on Indo-Pacific security and the need to preserve long-term strategic alignment.

Indian American lawmakers have issued strong warnings about the impact of President Donald Trump’s recent tariff decisions on India and the administration’s higher fees for H1B visas. Speaking at a House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee hearing on South and Central Asia, members of Congress including Pramila Jayapal and Ami Bera said the tariff increases and visa restrictions are ultimately harming American companies and risking setbacks in the broader US–India partnership.

Jayapal, the senior-most Indian American woman in Congress, told the committee that the administration’s 50 percent tariff on goods imported from India is “hurting American businesses and consumers.” She said the tariff action, combined with ongoing changes to legal immigration pathways, is weakening long-standing economic and social connections between the two countries.

Tariff Disputes and Their Impact on US Companies

Jayapal argued that the sudden increase in tariff levels on Indian products has created uncertainty for US firms operating in critical supply chains. She said the tariff decisions do not align with the economic interests of American companies and are adding new costs at a time when businesses need stability in foreign trade policy.

During her remarks, Jayapal said the administration’s policies are “shutting down legal pathways” for talented workers, particularly in technology and research-focused industries. She noted that as the only current lawmaker who has lived in the US first on a student visa and later on an H1B visa, she has “real-world” understanding of how restrictive immigration rules affect individuals and employers. She linked the administration’s actions to a “legacy of discriminatory quotas” that historically limited Indian immigration to the US.

Lawmakers Connect Tariff Policies to Broader Community Concerns

Jayapal also told the panel that Indian Americans are experiencing a rise in “anti-Indian hate” across the country. She said the Indian American community is “an integral part” of the US economy, playing major roles in innovation, technology, healthcare, and entrepreneurship. From Fortune 500 leadership to fast-growing startups, she said the community’s contributions show why both visa access and stable trade policy are essential for continued economic competitiveness.

The lawmaker emphasized that changes to H1B rules and new tariff structures send negative signals to businesses and skilled professionals, potentially undercutting the country’s ability to attract talent.

Reaction to Modi-Putin Meeting and Strategic Concerns

Another Indian American member of Congress, Representative Ami Bera, highlighted the political sensitivity around India’s relationship with Russia. Bera said that images of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin “cause some heartburn” among certain members of Congress. However, he stressed that despite specific foreign policy disagreements, support for the US–India relationship remains consistent across multiple administrations and across political parties.

Bera said the US and India share key strategic aims, particularly in building a stable and secure Indo-Pacific region. He noted that the two countries have expanding economic and security interests that benefit from predictable trade frameworks and robust immigration channels for skilled professionals.

Expert Testimony on Indo-Pacific Security and the Tariff Environment

The hearing included testimony from several experts: Jeff Smith of the Heritage Foundation, Dhruva Jaishankar of the Observer Research Foundation America, and Sameer Lalwani of the German Marshall Fund. Their discussions focused on strengthening collaboration between the US and India and addressing challenges in the Indo-Pacific, where both countries aim to preserve a free and open regional order.

Witnesses noted that disagreements over tariff policy and immigration rules should not distract from the overall strategic direction of the partnership. They underscored that US-India ties remain durable because of shared democratic values, expanding commercial links, and converging security priorities.

Bipartisan Message: Tariff Disputes Will Not Derail Long-Term Partnership

Despite the concerns raised during the hearing, lawmakers from both parties agreed that the long-term trajectory of the US-India relationship remains strong. They said that while the tariff decisions and visa fee increases present challenges for American companies, the foundation of the partnership is supported by decades of bipartisan engagement.

Members of Congress emphasized that both nations benefit from cooperation on trade, technology, defense collaboration, and workforce mobility. They said the priority now is to address policy disagreements—especially those related to the tariff environment—without weakening the strategic partnership.