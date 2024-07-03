Hardam Tripathi elected as alternate delegate for Republican National Convention in Wisconsin

Indian-American community leader and attorney Hardam Tripathi has been elected as an official alternate delegate for the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin later this month. This convention will formally nominate former US President Donald Trump as the party’s presidential candidate.

Trump, 78, is the presumptive Republican Party candidate for the presidential election, facing 81-year-old incumbent President Joe Biden from the Democratic Party. The Republican National Party (RNP) convention in Milwaukee will take place from July 14 to 18.

Tripathi, a lifelong Republican Party member, said, “This will be my first time serving as a National Delegate at the RNC and it is a distinct honour to represent Florida’s 15th Congressional District in a historic election that is forthcoming in these great United States of America.”

Tripathi is a US Immigration Attorney and Managing Attorney at Trip Law, a leading immigration law firm based in Florida. He has assisted Afghan translators who served alongside US Military Service members in obtaining their Special Immigrant Visas and escaping the Taliban during the Afghanistan withdrawal under President Biden’s term.

“Ensuring the safety of immigrants who served alongside the US Armed Forces and utilizing Immigration Law & Policy to bring others around the globe who suffer similar dire humanitarian issues is a top priority at our law firm,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Earlier this week, prominent Indian-American physician Dr. Sampat Shivangi was elected as an official delegate to the Republican National Convention for the sixth time.