21.7 C
New York
Wednesday, July 3, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsHardam Tripathi elected as alternate delegate for Republican National Convention in Wisconsin
News

Hardam Tripathi elected as alternate delegate for Republican National Convention in Wisconsin

By: vibhuti

Date:

Tripathi is a US Immigration Attorney and Managing Attorney at Trip Law, a leading immigration law firm based in Florida. (Photo credit: Trip Law, P.A. /Facebook)

Related stories

News

Mumbai terror accused Tahawwur Rana extraditable to India under treaty provisions: US Attorney

Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman sought by India...
News

Senator Jon Ossoff endorses Ashwin Ramaswami’s candidature for Georgia state senate

Ashwin Ramaswami, a young Indian-American and the first Gen-Z...
News

TV star Hina Khan announces stage three breast cancer diagnosis

TV actress Hina Khan, famous for her roles in...
News

Pakistan court dismisses appeal of Imran Khan, wife in illegal marriage case

An Islamabad court has dismissed the appeals of former...
News

Sam Pithroda re-appointed as chairperson of overseas unit of Congress party

The Congress party has reappointed Sam Pithroda as the...

Indian-American community leader and attorney Hardam Tripathi has been elected as an official alternate delegate for the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin later this month. This convention will formally nominate former US President Donald Trump as the party’s presidential candidate.

Trump, 78, is the presumptive Republican Party candidate for the presidential election, facing 81-year-old incumbent President Joe Biden from the Democratic Party. The Republican National Party (RNP) convention in Milwaukee will take place from July 14 to 18.

Tripathi, a lifelong Republican Party member, said, “This will be my first time serving as a National Delegate at the RNC and it is a distinct honour to represent Florida’s 15th Congressional District in a historic election that is forthcoming in these great United States of America.”

Tripathi is a US Immigration Attorney and Managing Attorney at Trip Law, a leading immigration law firm based in Florida. He has assisted Afghan translators who served alongside US Military Service members in obtaining their Special Immigrant Visas and escaping the Taliban during the Afghanistan withdrawal under President Biden’s term.

“Ensuring the safety of immigrants who served alongside the US Armed Forces and utilizing Immigration Law & Policy to bring others around the globe who suffer similar dire humanitarian issues is a top priority at our law firm,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Earlier this week, prominent Indian-American physician Dr. Sampat Shivangi was elected as an official delegate to the Republican National Convention for the sixth time.

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Mumbai terror accused Tahawwur Rana extraditable to India under treaty provisions: US Attorney

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Mumbai terror accused Tahawwur Rana extraditable to India under treaty provisions: US Attorney

News 0
Tahawwur Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman sought by India...

Kamala Harris leads Biden in presidential race poll

Headline news 0
The latest poll revealed that Vice President and Indian-American...

What are Some of the Best Remastered Entertainment Offerings to Check Out in 2024?

Top 0
One of the greatest things about modern advances in...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc