A prominent Indian American entrepreneur couple has donated $1 million to fund the manufacturing lab equipment at the University of Houston.

Brij Agrawal, an alumnus of the varsity, and his wife Sunita are funding manufacturing lab equipment at the University of Houston (UH) College of Technology building in Sugar Land, a suburb of Greater Houston.

The entrepreneur couple is helping to fund the colleges’ manufacturing laboratory equipment, including the latest 3D printers, machine tools, and measuring test equipment, and the creation of an advanced manufacturing design center focused on small and medium scale industry.

“I would not have graduated from college if it wasn’t for the UH System. That is why I am so passionate about supporting UH,” Agrawal said.

“I live in Sugar Land and that makes me more attached to the UH at Sugar Land campus.”

The Agrawals’ total impact could reach $3.5m after matching gifts from the George Foundation, which will match $1 million, and the Texas Research Incentive Programme, the university said in a statement.

The varsity will name the building’s ground floor auditorium, the Brij and Sunita Agrawal Auditorium, in the couples’ honour. Originally from Lakhanpur in (Punjab) India, Agrawal moved to Houston at 17 and attended night school at UH while working full-time.

He credits his experience at the varsity for providing him the foundation to launch and sustain a successful career as the CEO and President of VKC Group.

This is not the first time the Agrawals have put their money into the school. The couple was involved financially during the construction at UH in Sugar Land’s beginnings. They also established a Presidential Endowment to fund scholarships for UH engineering students.

