21.2 C
New York
Friday, August 30, 2024
Subscribe
HomeBusinessIndia becomes world's fastest-growing major economy, surpassing China's 4.7% in April-June
Business

India becomes world’s fastest-growing major economy, surpassing China’s 4.7% in April-June

By: vibhuti

Date:

Consumer spending, which constitutes about 60 per cent of GDP, rose to a seven-quarter high of 7.4 per cent in April-June from a year earlier, compared to 4 per cent in the previous quarter. (Representative image: iStock)

Related stories

Business

Reliance-Disney merger gives a new era in India’s entertainment industry

A day after anti-trust regulator CCI approved the mega...
Business

Tilda partners with LOVO to empower women

TILDA has announced a new partnership with Ladies of...
Business

Sreela Venkataratnam quits Tesla citing challenges at the $700 billion company

Another veteran executive has left Tesla, adding to the...
Business

India’s regulator rejects bias claims in Hindenburg’s Adani investigation

India’s market regulator chief has refuted claims from UK...
Business

Indian-American CEO Dhruv Bindra goes viral for hiring Intern in just 1 minute

Dhruv Bindra, the Indian-American CEO of fashion-tech startup Styl,...

India’s economic growth slowed to 6.7 per cent year-on-year in the April-June quarter as a decline in government spending during national elections weighed, data showed on Friday (30), but it remained the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

The rise in gross domestic product INGDP=ECI was less than a 6.9 per cent expansion forecast by a Reuters poll, and compared to 7.8 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

Still, it was faster than 4.7 per cent growth in China, Asia’s biggest economy, in April-June, and India’s slowdown is expected to be temporary as economists forecast that easing inflation and a pickup in government spending will shore up growth in the coming months.

V. Anantha Nageswaran, India’s chief economic adviser, said growth momentum remained strong backed up strong investment demand and upbeat business sentiments.

“In the medium term, the Indian economy can grow at a rate of 7 per cent plus on a sustainable basis if we can build on the structural reforms undertaken over the last decade,” he told reporters after the release of data.

- Advertisement -

Prime minister Narendra Modi has taken several steps to boost the economy since recent national elections, in which his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to win an outright majority and is having to rely on allies to run the government for the first time in a decade.

The Gross Value Added (GVA), seen by economists as a more stable measure of growth, increased by 6.8 per cent in April-June from a year earlier, compared to 6.3 per cent in the previous quarter.

Upasna Bhardwaj, chief economist at Mumbai-based Kotak Mahindra Bank, said the GDP numbers were softer than expectations but the GVA remained firm with non-farm growth holding up.

“We retain our GDP growth expectations of 6.9 per cent in 2024/25, aided largely by rural demand and government spending while watching closely the likely fatigue in urban demand, private capex and pace of global slowdown,” she said.

Consumer spending, which constitutes about 60 per cent of GDP, rose to a seven-quarter high of 7.4 per cent in April-June from a year earlier, compared to 4 per cent in the previous quarter. Capital investments also rose by 7.4 per cent compared to 6.5 per cent in the previous quarter.

However, government spending in real terms fell 0.2 per cent year-on-year in April-June, compared to a 0.9 per cent rise in the previous quarter, data showed.

Manufacturing, which makes up about 17 per cent of India’s GDP, grew by 7 per cent year-on-year in the April-June quarter, compared to an 8.9 per cent expansion in the previous quarter.

Agricultural output rose 2 per cent year on year in the same period, up from 1.1 per cent in the previous quarter. Plentiful rainfall this year is expected to enhance farm output, rural incomes and consumer demand, a trend reflected in increased sales of two-wheelers and tractors in July.

Despite strong growth relative to other economies, India faces challenges in job creation and more inclusive economic growth. These issues have affected real wages, household consumption among lower-income groups, and private investments.

“Government capital expenditure will continue to be a major pillar of growth as in the previous year,” said Suman Chowdhury, economist at Acuite Ratings, citing infrastructure spending.

The government has stepped up spending with last month’s $576 billion annual budget, which includes billions of dollars for affordable housing and rural jobs, to stimulate economic activity.

Economists anticipate that easing retail inflation could lead the central bank to cut its policy rate later this year, potentially boosting household consumption and supporting private investments.

(Source: Reuters)

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Reliance-Disney merger gives a new era in India’s entertainment industry

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ gets two nominations at Busan International Film Festival

Entertainment 0
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi: the Diamond Bazaar received...

Woman eats realistic suitcase cake at airport, shocking passengers | Watch Video

Trending 0
A viral video is making waves on social media,...

‘He proposed me in my nani’s school,’ ‘Heeramandi’ actor Aditi Rao Hydari shares her love story with actor Siddharth

Entertainment 0
Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari, who got engaged to...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc