India poised to finalize landmark trade deal with US to dodge reciprocal tariffs, eyes $500 billion bilateral trade goal

India is nearing a historic economic milestone as it prepares to become the first nation to finalize a bilateral trade agreement with the United States under President Donald Trump’s revived trade policy. The agreement, which is expected to be concluded ahead of the July 8, 2025, deadline, aims to help India avoid the looming 26 per cent reciprocal tariffs on its exports to the U.S.

These tariffs, currently suspended for 90 days, were introduced as part of Trump’s broader “America First” trade framework, designed to penalize countries with perceived unfair trade practices. If not averted through a formal agreement, the tariffs would impact a broad range of Indian exports, posing significant economic consequences for both nations.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking at a roundtable during the World Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington, D.C., expressed optimism about the deal’s progress. He credited India’s relatively open trade environment for the positive momentum, stating, “India also has fewer non-tariff trade barriers, obviously, no currency manipulation, very, very little government subsidies, so that reaching a deal with the Indians is much easier.”

The trade negotiations come at a critical juncture for both countries. The United States is keen on securing greater market access for its businesses, especially e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart. However, under current Indian regulations, these companies are restricted from owning or selling inventory directly on their platforms, a rule Washington sees as a key non-tariff barrier.

To address these concerns, India has demonstrated a willingness to make several strategic concessions. These include reducing tariffs on high-profile American products such as Harley-Davidson motorcycles and imported whiskey, reviewing other tariff structures, and committing to increase imports of American energy products and military equipment. These steps are designed not only to satisfy U.S. concerns but also to bolster India’s own energy security and defense modernization.

In a significant move, India has also offered to lower or eliminate tariffs on approximately 55% of imports from the United States, which currently amount to around $23 billion. This gesture is conditional upon receiving relief from the 26 per cent reciprocal tariff regime, reflecting a give-and-take approach that has characterized the ongoing trade talks.

One of the key goals of the proposed agreement is to double the volume of bilateral trade between the two countries—from the current $250 billion to $500 billion—by the year 2030. Achieving this target would mark a dramatic expansion of economic ties and reinforce the strategic partnership between the world’s two largest democracies.

While the final contours of the deal are still being negotiated, the urgency of the July 8 deadline has prompted both New Delhi and Washington to accelerate discussions. Officials on both sides are reportedly working around the clock to iron out remaining differences and formalize the agreement before the tariff suspension expires.

Experts believe that a successful deal could serve as a model for other countries facing similar tariff threats from the U.S., showcasing India’s diplomatic and economic agility on the global stage. Moreover, such a development could significantly boost investor confidence, particularly at a time when global trade is facing increasing uncertainty due to shifting geopolitical dynamics.

In essence, the pending India-U.S. trade agreement represents more than just tariff avoidance—it symbolizes a deepening of economic cooperation between two major global players. If finalized, the deal could redefine the economic landscape of the Indo-Pacific region and create new opportunities for trade, investment, and technological collaboration across sectors.