Jaishankar on India-US ties: “PM Modi attaches enormous importance to our partnership with the US”

Indian external affairs minister Dr. S. Jaishankar has reiterated that India remains actively engaged with the United States, emphasizing the importance Prime Minister Narendra Modi attaches to the bilateral partnership.

Jaishankar’s comments came following a recent public exchange where US President Donald Trump spoke positively about the relationship between India and the US, describing it as a “very special relationship” and affirming that he and Modi “will always be friends.”

Jaishankar acknowledged Modi’s “very good personal equation” with Trump but highlighted that the broader India-US engagement goes beyond individual leaders. Speaking to ANI, Jaishankar said, “PM Modi attaches enormous importance to our partnership with the US. Where President Trump is concerned, he has always had a very good personal equation with President Trump. But the point is that we remain engaged with the US, and at this time, I can’t say more than that. But that’s really what I would say.”

Modi responds warmly to Trump’s affirmations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also responded warmly to Trump’s statements, posting on social media that he “deeply appreciates and fully reciprocates” the US President’s positive assessment of the bilateral ties. Modi described India-US relations as “forward-looking” and centered on a “Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.” This shared vision reflects a mutual interest in deepening cooperation across trade, technology, security, and global governance.

Addressing trade and policy differences

Despite the positive synchronization, recent fractures remain visible, especially concerning trade. Trump has publicly voiced displeasure over India’s purchase of Russian oil and imposed substantial tariffs on Indian goods. These measures, including a 50 percent tariff, have strained economic ties, with Trump accusing India of benefiting disproportionately from the bilateral trade.

However, Indian officials stress their sovereign right to negotiate energy deals and reject the notion that India’s policies are directed against the US. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the India-US partnership is “anchored in our shared interests, democratic values and robust people-to-people ties,” and emphasized that the bilateral relationship has weathered transitions and challenges over the years.

Strategic autonomy and long-term partnership

Jaishankar’s remarks and Modi’s social media posts collectively underline India’s strategic autonomy: navigating complex geopolitics while maintaining a robust and multi-dimensional partnership with the US. This balanced approach allows India to engage with multiple global powers, including China and Russia, as demonstrated during recent forums like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

As trade tensions continue, both countries affirm commitment to sustaining dialogue, mutual respect, and cooperation, signaling hope for renewed momentum in strengthening one of the world’s most important bilateral relationships.