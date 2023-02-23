India will host an event on Gandhian thought and philosophy at the UN headquarters in New York to discuss how the fundamental values of pluralism, democracy and rule of law can be strengthened to build peaceful and inclusive societies. Thursday’s event comes as the UN Security Council is scheduled to hold a discussion on Ukraine on Friday.

To be organised jointly by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations and the University for Peace at the Economic and Social Council Chamber, the event is expected to be attended by diplomats from across the world.

Announcing the event in a tweet, India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations said, “Join us tomorrow at UN for a thought-provoking initiative on the centrality of Mission Life & sustainable development to Gandhian thought as part of the India Roundtable series.”

It also shared a quote by Gandhi: “In a gentle way, you can shake the world.”

According to the UN’s website, the meeting will discuss examples of how sustainable lifestyles can be promoted to combat the adverse effects of climate and environmental degradation and how the fundamental values of pluralism, democracy and rule of law can be strengthened to build peaceful and inclusive societies.

The objective of this meeting is to shine a light on Mahatma Gandhi’s doctrine of ‘Trusteeship’ and its relevance in today’s world with a focus on the concept of ‘Human Flourishing’ to promote sustainable lifestyles and enduring peace. The announcement comes as the UN General Assembly held an Emergency Special Session on Ukraine. (PTI)