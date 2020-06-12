India on Friday reported a total of 297,535 coronavirus infections, surpassing the United Kingdom to become the fourth worst affected country in the world.

The number of infections increased by 10,956 on Friday from the previous day, and the death toll reached 8,498, India‘s ministry of health and family welfare said.

This is the first time the country records over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in a day. The daily death toll also hit a record high of 396 fatalities.

However, the number of recoveries are more than the active novel coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day.

The number of active cases stands at 1,41,842, while 1,47,194 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, the ministry said.