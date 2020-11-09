India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 85,53,657 with 45,903 new infections being reported, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 7.9 million, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.56 per cent, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday .

The death toll from the disease climbed to 1,26,611 with 490 new fatalities being registered, the data updated at 8 am showed. The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 79,17,373, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.56 per cent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 600,000 for the 11th consecutive day. There are 5,09,673 active cases of the coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.96 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 2 million mark on August 7, 3 million on August 23 and 4 million on September 5.

It went past 5 million on September 16, 6 million on September 28, 7 million on October 11 and crossed 8 million on October 29.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 11,85,72,192 samples have been tested up to November 8 with 8,35,401 test being conducted on Sunday. The 490 new fatalities include 125 from Maharashtra, 77 from Delhi, 59 from West Bengal, 26 from Uttar Pradesh, 24 from Kerala, 22 from Karnataka and 20 from Tamil Nadu.

A total of 1,26,611 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 45,240 from Maharashtra, followed by 11,391 from Karnataka, 11,344 from Tamil Nadu, 7,294 from West Bengal, 7,206 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,989 from Delhi, 6,791 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,318 from Punjab and 3,760 from Gujarat.