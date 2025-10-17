India and Pakistan U21 hockey teams exchange high-fives and handshakes after 3–3 draw

Highlights:

India and Pakistan U21 hockey teams exchanged high-fives before and after the match, showing rare sportsmanship.

The gesture followed tensions in recent cricket tournaments, where handshakes had been avoided due to political strain.

Pakistan opened the scoring with Hannan Shahid’s penalty stroke (5th minute) and Sufyan Khan’s penalty corner goal.

India mounted a second-half comeback: Araijeet Singh Hundal (43rd minute), Sourabh Anand Kushwaha (47th), and Manmeet Singh (53rd) scored for India. - Advertisement -

Sufyan Khan scored again in the 55th minute to level the match at 3–3.

The India and Pakistan under-21 men’s hockey teams ended their Sultan of Johor Cup meeting in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, with a 3–3 draw on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. The match was notable for its scoreline and for visible acts of sportsmanship: players from both sides exchanged high-fives and handshakes before and after the game.

Pre-match scene: hockey players break the ice

Before the first whistle, Indian and Pakistani players stood in lines and greeted each other with high-fives. The gesture drew attention because it came after a period of tension in South Asian sport, including incidents in cricket where players avoided traditional handshakes during the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup. Those cricket incidents followed political strain linked to Operation Sindoor, and many observers expected a similar cool exchange in hockey.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) had instructed its team to be prepared for a no-handshake scenario. “If the Indian players don’t shake hands, just ignore the gesture and move on,” a PHF official had said before the match. Despite that instruction, players on both sides greeted one another, and the match concluded with smiles and handshakes.

Game summary: goals and key moments in the hockey match

Pakistan opened the scoring early. Hannan Shahid converted a penalty stroke in the fifth minute. Shortly after, Sufyan Khan added a second goal from a penalty corner, giving Pakistan a 2–0 lead in the opening half.

India mounted a comeback in the second half. Araijeet Singh Hundal reduced the deficit with a penalty stroke in the 43rd minute. Four minutes later, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha equalized to make it 2–2. Manmeet Singh put India ahead in the 53rd minute, but Sufyan Khan scored his second of the match in the 55th minute to level the score at 3–3. The match finished without further goals.

Tournament context: hockey standings and recent form

India remained unbeaten in the tournament following the draw. The team’s run in the Sultan of Johor Cup continued under the guidance of veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. Pakistan’s result followed a 7–1 win over host nation Malaysia and a loss to Great Britain, leaving them with mixed form in the competition.

Why the handshake mattered: a hockey perspective on sportsmanship

The exchange of high-fives and handshakes drew more attention than the score for some observers because it represented a break from recent sporting behavior between the two nations. In cricket earlier this year, both men’s and women’s Indian teams had refused to engage in post-match handshakes with Pakistani teams, citing political tensions. In that context, the willingness of these under-21 hockey players to greet each other suggested a different approach at junior level and in this sport.

Coaches and officials often emphasize that sport provides an environment separate from politics, and the pre- and post-match gestures in Johor Bahru illustrated that principle in practice. The players’ decision to shake hands and exchange high-fives signaled mutual respect and a focus on the game itself.

Player highlights and implications for hockey development

Sufyan Khan finished the match with two goals for Pakistan, including a penalty corner and a late equalizer. Hannan Shahid’s early penalty stroke set the tone for Pakistan’s opening half. For India, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, and Manmeet Singh all contributed to the comeback that briefly put India ahead.

From a development perspective, the match offered an example for young players in both countries. It combined a competitive on-field contest with visible off-field respect, a combination that coaches and development programs often seek to foster in youth hockey.

Sport, results and respect in hockey

The Sultan of Johor Cup match between India and Pakistan U21 ended as a 3–3 draw and stood out for both its on-field action and moments of sportsmanship. The high-fives and handshakes, exchanged despite prior expectations of restraint, provided a clear example of how sport can create moments of mutual respect even when political tensions exist off the field. For followers of junior hockey, the match offered both competitive drama and a reminder that the game can be a space for positive interaction.