12.7 C
London
Monday, February 19, 2024
Subscribe
HomeHeadline newsIndia offers protesting farmers support prices on corn, cotton, pulses
Headline news

India offers protesting farmers support prices on corn, cotton, pulses

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Prime Video hosts screening of ‘Poacher’ in London

Prime Video on Sunday hosted a special screening of...
Entertainment

Riteish Deshmukh to direct and act in a film on Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Actor-director Riteish Deshmukh on Monday announced his next directorial...
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone stuns in saree at BAFTA Awards

Actress Deepika Padukone, who presented an award at the...
Entertainment

BAFTA 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ dominates – see full winners list

Director Christopher Nolan’s biopic film Oppenheimer dominated the BAFTA...
Entertainment

Gulzar conferred Jnanpith Award

Legendary lyricist and poet Gulzar and Sanskrit scholar and...

The Indian government has offered guaranteed support prices for pulses, corn and cotton in a bid to break a deadlock with protesting farmers, trade minister Piyush Goyal said after week-long clashes between security forces and protesters.

Tear gas and barricades were used to deter the farmers, who form an influential voting bloc, months ahead of a general election due by May, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a record third term.

Sunday’s comments followed marathon talks with farmers’ unions after the protesters, who are demanding higher prices backed by law for nearly two dozen crops, were halted at a distance of about 200 km from New Delhi.

Goyal said the government had proposed five-year contracts for a minimum support price to farmers who diversify their crops to grow pigeon peas, black matpe, red lentils and corn, paid by co-operative groups it promotes.

“These organisations will buy the produce and there will be no limit on quantity,” Goyal told reporters in Chandigarh, adding that a similar price guarantee would also be offered to farmers who diversify and produce cotton.

The farmers’ unions said they would decide on the proposal within a day or two, after reaching consensus among themselves.

Switching more crops to pulses from those such as rice and wheat that require more water will not only benefit a depleting water table but help cut back on imports of pulses.

The world’s biggest importer of pulses, India has struggled to hold back increases in the prices of pigeon peas and black matpe.

Domestic corn demand has also been rising as the poultry and ethanol industries boost consumption.

Police have used tear gas and barricades to stop thousands of farmers, who mainly grow wheat and rice, from marching to New Delhi, to press their demand that the government ensure a minimum price for all their produce. (Reuters)

 

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Riteish Deshmukh to direct and act in a film on Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Next article
Prime Video hosts screening of ‘Poacher’ in London

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Prime Video hosts screening of ‘Poacher’ in London

Entertainment 0
Prime Video on Sunday hosted a special screening of...

Riteish Deshmukh to direct and act in a film on Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Entertainment 0
Actor-director Riteish Deshmukh on Monday announced his next directorial...

Priya Davdra: Theatre of love and kindness

Arts and Culture 0
BEING surrounded by music and films from an early...

Popular

Sikh student Serene Singh awarded John Robert Lewis Fellowship

News 0
Serene Singh, a DPhil student at the University of...

‘I don’t vote in this country, my husband can and one day, my daughter will,’ says Priyanka Chopra as she and US Vice President...

Entertainment 0
  Priyanka Chopra, who now lives in the United States...

US voices concern to Sri Lanka president regarding new social media law

Sri Lanka News 0
The US on Tuesday (13), urged Sri Lanka president...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc