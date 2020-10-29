In a bid to tackle the persistent problem of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the federal government has introduced a new law through an ordinance which comes into force with immediate effect.

Under the ordinance released by the Ministry of Law and Justice on Thursday, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) has been dissolved and replaced by a commission comprising over 20 members. The members are yet to be selected.

Violation of the provisions entails a punishment of a jail term of up to five years or with fine up to Rs 10 million ($135,000) or with both.

“The ordinance may be called the Commission for Air Quality Management In National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance 2020. It shall apply to national capital region and also adjoining areas in so far as it relates to matters concerning air pollution in the NCR. It shall come into force at once,” it said.

The ordinance was signed by the president on Wednesday.

As per the ordinance, the adjoining areas where it shall be in force include Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, adjoining areas of the NCR and Delhi where any source of pollution is located which is causing an adverse impact on air quality in the national capital region.

The commission shall have the power to lay down parameters of air quality, discharge of environmental pollutants, inspect premises violating the law, ordering closure of non-abiding industries/plants etc.

New Delhi’s air quality was at its worst this season on Thursday, as winds heavy with toxic smoke from polluting vehicles and smouldering crop waste fires in neighbouring states lingered low over the Indian capital.

Average air pollution this month hit its worst in two years after farmers made an early start on burning crop stubble left in their fields after harvests.

Just over half of Delhi’s 36 monitoring stations had readings above 400 on a scale of 500, indicating “severe” pollution that authorities say can affect healthy people and seriously harm any who are already ill.

The index of overall air quality (AQI), measuring the concentration of microscopic particles known as PM2.5, which can be deadly, was at an eight-month high.

The ordinance comes within days of a statement made by the government through Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the Supreme Court during a matter related to pollution in the NCR in which he had said the government will bring a new legislation.

