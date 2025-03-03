8 C
India committed to circular economy, ready to share insights with the world: PM Modi

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Date:

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a joint press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump in the East Room at the White House on February 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. Prime Minister Modi is meeting with President Trump to discuss tariffs and trade relations in the wake of President Trump’s announcement on implementing reciprocal tariffs. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

PM Modi: India Leads Circular Economy, Ready to Guide the World

India is committed to promoting sustainability through a ‘Circular Economy’ and is willing to share its learnings with the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in a special message to delegates at the 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum in Asia. The three-day event, held in Jaipur, focuses on advancing sustainable urban development and resource efficiency.

In his address, PM Modi emphasized the importance of the 3R principles—Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle—and their role in fostering a low-carbon economy. He reiterated India’s leadership in global sustainability efforts, referencing key initiatives such as Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and the Panchamrit Goals announced at COP26, aimed at achieving net-zero emissions.

The Prime Minister highlighted India’s dedication to the P3 (Pro Planet People) approach, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to balancing economic growth with environmental responsibility. India’s extensive experience in waste management, resource efficiency, and renewable energy solutions positions it as a global leader in sustainable development, and Modi assured that the country is eager to share these insights with the international community.

Union Minister Manohar Lal, who addressed the gathering, praised Jaipur as a fitting venue for the forum due to its long-standing sustainability practices, including traditional rainwater harvesting and handicraft industries that incorporate recycled materials.

Taking forward PM Modi’s vision, Manohar Lal announced the launch of the Cities Coalition for Circularity (C-3), a multinational initiative designed to facilitate collaboration among cities, foster knowledge-sharing, and strengthen private-sector partnerships. The initiative aims to build a robust framework for sustainable urbanization across participating nations.

“To make this coalition effective, we propose the formation of a working group among member nations to establish the operational structure and roadmap for C-3,” the minister stated.

The forum serves as a platform to unite policymakers, industry leaders, and researchers in their efforts to promote resource efficiency. By integrating circular economy principles, stakeholders can collectively drive sustainable urban growth and address pressing environmental challenges.

Manohar Lal also outlined India’s advancements in key sustainability sectors, such as bio-CNG, plastic waste management, and e-waste recycling. He underscored that transitioning to a circular economy is not just an environmental imperative but also an economic necessity.

A major highlight of the event was the announcement of the Jaipur Declaration (2025-2034), a strategic, non-political, and non-binding commitment that will serve as a guiding framework for sustainable urban development over the next decade. This declaration reflects a collective commitment to enhancing resource efficiency, reducing waste, and promoting greener economic practices.

The 12th Regional 3R and Circular Economy Forum reinforces India’s leadership in global sustainability and strengthens partnerships aimed at a cleaner, more resource-efficient future.

Vibhuti Pathak

