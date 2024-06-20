24 C
New York
Thursday, June 20, 2024
Subscribe
HomeNewsIndia rejects china's calls to resume direct flight services after four years
News

India rejects china’s calls to resume direct flight services after four years

By: vibhuti

Date:

Indian airlines are holding discussions with India, while Chinese carriers are talking to their government about resuming direct routes, (Representative image: iStock)

Related stories

News

Hate crime: Texas woman convicted for harassing Indian-American woman in 2022

A Texas woman named Esmeralda Upton was proven guilty...
News

Sri Lankan families appeal for return of ex-soldiers caught in Ukraine conflict

Sri Lankan ex-soldiers, who joined military efforts in Ukraine...
News

Nancy Pelosi, other US lawmakers meet Dalai Lama; China raises concern

A group if US lawmakers including former House speaker...
News

India and US to train ISRO astronauts at NASA’s Johnson Space Center

India and the United States have announced the completion...
News

India launches investigation into fatal West Bengal train collision

India has commenced an investigation into the train collision...

China is urging India to restart direct passenger flights after a four-year halt, but India is resisting due to ongoing border tensions, officials said.

India-China relations have been strained since a major military confrontation on their disputed Himalayan border in June 2020, which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian and at least four Chinese soldiers. Thousands of troops remain mobilized on both sides.

Since the clash, India has restricted Chinese investments, banned numerous popular apps, and cut off passenger flights, although direct cargo flights continue between the two countries.

Direct flights would benefit both economies, but the stakes are higher for China, which is struggling to recover its overseas travel sector post-COVID-19, while India’s aviation industry is thriving.

Over the past year, China’s government and airlines have repeatedly asked India’s civil aviation authorities to re-establish direct air links, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter. One source described this as a “big issue” for China.

- Advertisement -

“We hope the Indian side will work with China in the same direction for the early resumption of direct flights,” China’s Foreign Ministry told Reuters, adding that resuming flights would benefit both countries.

However, a senior Indian official said, “Unless there is peace and tranquillity on the border, the rest of the relationship cannot move forward.”

Indian airlines are in discussions with New Delhi, while Chinese carriers are talking to their government about resuming direct routes, said Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, India’s largest airline.

India’s external affairs and civil aviation ministries did not respond to requests for comment.

Beijing has protested India’s increased scrutiny of Chinese businesses since 2020. Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi told India’s government this year that “confidence building” measures were needed, citing compliance and visa issues.

Direct India-China flights peaked in December 2019, with 539 scheduled flights, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. Chinese carriers scheduled 371 of these flights, more than double the 168 by India’s airlines.

Flights were halted four months later due to the pandemic. Except for a few COVID repatriation flights, they have not resumed, even though India lifted COVID restrictions on international air routes a year later and China lifted all COVID travel measures in early 2023.

Travelers must now change planes in Hong Kong, Dubai, or Singapore, extending the India-China journey from under six hours to over 10, benefiting carriers like Emirates, Singapore Airlines, and Cathay Pacific.

China’s overseas travel recovery is slow due to rising costs and visa difficulties.

IndiGo’s Elbers said, “When the time is right and the governments come to a mutual understanding of how to move forward, we’ll assess the market.”

IndiGo flies seven times a week on the Delhi-Hong Kong route, where passengers can connect to mainland China.

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said direct India-China flights “would seem to be a huge potential market” but noted there are factors at play “beyond our level.”

vibhuti
vibhuti

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Sri Lankan families appeal for return of ex-soldiers caught in Ukraine conflict
Next article
Hate crime: Texas woman convicted for harassing Indian-American woman in 2022

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Hate crime: Texas woman convicted for harassing Indian-American woman in 2022

News 0
A Texas woman named Esmeralda Upton was proven guilty...

Illegal liquor consumption leads to death of at least 34 people in Tamil Nadu’s city

Headline news 0
A horrific incident took place in India's south state...

Prabhas helps pregnant Deepika Padukone get down stairs. Watch Video

Entertainment 0
At the pre-release event for the film Kalki 2898...

Popular

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc