LONDON-based advisory firm, India Business Group, has partnered with Sheffield city council and regional stakeholders to leverage emerging business opportunities in the UK and India, a statement said.

The partners hosted a special roundtable meeting with business, community and civic leaders to identify opportunities and connections for local and Indian businesses to tap into the region’s skilled workforce.

During the event, participants discussed the city’s growing infrastructure, business partnerships, research and development plans and arts and cultural heritage, the statement added.

Led by Lord Patel of Bradford OBE as chairman and Amarjit Singh as chief executive), the India Business Group has worked with and supported a range of business, academic, sporting and public organisations within the UK and India over the past decade.

Singh said, “We are delighted to be formally working with Sheffield city council with a particular focus on promoting new and emerging opportunities and facilitating bilateral partnerships across business, trade, investment, education and sports.

“As a vibrant and dynamic region, renowned for making, thinking and investing, there is significant untapped potential to boost Sheffield and India relations.”

Recognised as the original ‘steel city’, Sheffield is home to the advanced manufacturing research centre (AMRC), based at the University of Sheffield. The city is a key player in future manufacturing and an ideal choice for global brands like Rolls Royce, Boeing and McLaren.

“Through our strategic collaboration with the India Business Group, we are keen to promote our innovative city and region to a wider global audience and help unlock new business opportunities, innovation and knowledge exchange, supporting our post-pandemic economic recovery,” said Kate Martin, executive director at Sheffield city council.

“India remains a key strategic priority market for our region and we look forward to enhancing collaborative opportunities, based on our world class strengths and specialisms.”