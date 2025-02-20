India assures safety of deported migrants seeking help in Panama

India Responds to Migrants’ Safety Concerns in Panama

India has responded to concerns regarding Indian migrants deported by the United States and currently housed in Panama. The Indian Embassy in Panama has assured that these migrants are safe and secure, as Indian authorities work closely with their Panamanian counterparts to ensure their well-being.

A statement from the embassy on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed that consular access has been granted to the migrants. “Panamanian authorities have informed us that a group of Indians have reached Panama from US. They are safe and secure at a hotel with all essential facilities. Embassy team has obtained consular access. We are working closely with the host Government to ensure their wellbeing,” the post read.

The response came a day after reports surfaced that nearly 300 individuals from various countries— including India, Iran, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China— had been deported from the U.S. under President Donald Trump’s administration. These individuals are currently confined in a hotel in Panama, with some displaying messages for help on their windows. The signs read, “We are not save (sic) in our country,” raising concerns about their safety upon deportation.

Following these reports, Panama’s government refuted claims that the migrants were being detained against their will. Panama’s Security Minister Frank Abrego clarified that these individuals were receiving medical care and food as part of a migration agreement between the U.S. and Panama. However, they have been restricted from leaving the hotel while international authorities coordinate their return to their home countries.

“The US has been using Panama as a transit country for deportees due to difficulties in deporting individuals directly to certain countries,” Abrego explained. Meanwhile, Costa Rica is also expected to receive another flight of third-country deportees in the coming days.

The situation in Panama follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s intensified crackdown on illegal immigration. During his 2024 election campaign, Trump described some undocumented migrants as “monsters” and “animals.” Upon taking office last month, he immediately declared a national emergency at the southern border, vowing to deport “millions and millions” of migrants.

As deportations continue and countries like Panama become transit hubs for returnees, global attention remains on the treatment and fate of migrants who claim they are unsafe in their home nations. India’s ongoing diplomatic engagement with Panama will be crucial in ensuring the safe repatriation of its citizens.