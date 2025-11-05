India issues urgent alert for Chrome users over serious security vulnerabilities

India’s cybersecurity authority has released a high-risk advisory urging users to immediately update the Google Chrome browser. The warning concerns multiple security flaws that could allow attackers to steal data, run malicious code, and bypass security controls. With millions of people in India using Chrome for personal, professional, and financial activities, the alert stresses the need for immediate action to prevent potential cyberattacks.

Chrome security warning issued by CERT-In

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, issued the alert on Thursday (30). The advisory states that these vulnerabilities affect Chrome users on Windows, macOS, and Linux operating systems. According to the notification, the flaws may allow attackers to perform remote code execution, spoofing, privilege escalation, and unauthorized data access on devices running outdated versions of Chrome.

The advisory explains that the vulnerabilities originate from several technical issues in the browser. These include type confusion in the V8 engine, improper implementation in Chrome extensions and autofill, issues in app-bound encryption, race conditions, and security policy bypass errors. In addition, use-after-free bugs in PageInfo and Ozone and out-of-bounds reads in V8 and WebXR were highlighted as critical concerns. These weaknesses make it possible for a malicious actor to manipulate how Chrome handles memory and user input.

Chrome versions affected and update guidance

CERT-In has advised users to upgrade to Chrome version 142.0.7444.60 or later. The advisory notes that versions earlier than 142.0.7444.59 for Linux and 142.0.7444.59/60 for Windows and macOS carry the identified vulnerabilities. To update Chrome, users can open the three-dot menu, select Settings, then About Chrome, and choose Update Chrome. The update process installs the latest security patches and ensures the browser is protected against known threats.

Cybersecurity professionals note that outdated browsers are often targeted by cybercriminals because they lack security patches and can be exploited with widely known attack methods. Once compromised, a browser may expose login credentials, financial information, browsing history, and other sensitive data. Attackers may also install malware or gain remote access to devices without user knowledge.

Why Chrome updates are critical now

Chrome is one of the most widely used browsers in India and globally, which makes it a high-value target for hackers. Browser vulnerabilities are especially dangerous because users rely on Chrome for online banking, business communications, e-commerce, cloud services, and social media access. If Chrome security flaws remain unpatched, attackers can deploy malicious scripts or exploit memory handling errors to take control of the browser or device.

This Chrome alert follows a pattern of increasing cybersecurity concerns worldwide. Major browsers, including Chrome and Microsoft Edge, have faced multiple security patches in recent months due to zero-day exploits and cross-site scripting threats. As online threats evolve, security experts emphasize frequent updates as a core cyber hygiene practice.

Chrome update encouraged for all users

CERT-In has stressed the urgency of updating the Chrome browser. While the agency did not disclose whether the identified vulnerabilities had already been exploited in real-world attacks, the severity rating of the alert indicates a significant risk. The advisory states that prompt installation of Chrome updates is necessary to safeguard systems from malware, unauthorized access, and data breaches.

The message to users is straightforward. Keeping Chrome updated protects personal information, business data, and online activity from cyber threats. Users who ignore Chrome updates risk leaving their devices exposed to attacks that can compromise credentials, financial data, and privacy. As cyberattacks grow more sophisticated, updating Chrome is one of the simplest and most effective ways to stay secure.

CERT-In has again reminded users that maintaining updated software is essential. As the agency highlighted, updates include critical patches that defend against known threats. With Chrome serving as a primary gateway to the internet for millions of users, timely updates are necessary to maintain cybersecurity and prevent unauthorized system access.

By updating Chrome as instructed, users ensure that their browser operates with the latest protections and reduces vulnerability to attacks. Chrome updates not only fix security weaknesses but also improve overall performance and stability. As online services continue to expand, secure browsing remains fundamental to digital safety.