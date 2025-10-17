India to host 2030 commonwealth games in Ahmedabad, strengthening 2036 Olympics bid

Highlights:

Ahmedabad selected as the proposed host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, pending final approval in November 2025.

The Games mark the centenary edition and will serve as a stepping stone for India’s 2036 Olympics bid.

Main venues include the Naranpura Sports Complex and the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Enclave, featuring the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Home Minister Amit Shah called the announcement "a day of immense joy and pride," crediting PM Modi's vision for India as a global sports hub.

The 2030 Commonwealth Games aim to showcase India’s readiness, transparency, and organizational capabilities after lessons from the 2010 Delhi Games.

India and Abuja, Nigeria, were the only serious contenders for hosting the 2030 edition.

The event will enhance India’s international sporting credibility and inspire youth participation in sports.

India will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad, marking the centenary edition of the event and reaffirming its growing role in international sports. The announcement positions India as a leading contender to host the 2036 Olympics, underscoring its commitment to sports infrastructure, global engagement, and efficient event management.

Ahmedabad Confirmed as Proposed Host for the 2030 Commonwealth Games

Ahmedabad has been selected as the proposed host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, pending final approval by the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26, 2025. The decision, endorsed by the executive board of Commonwealth Sport, represents a significant step for India in its pursuit of global sporting recognition.

India last hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010 in Delhi. While that edition was notable for its sporting achievements, it also faced criticism over infrastructure delays and management lapses. This time, India aims to present a streamlined, transparent, and technology-driven model of organization.

The 2030 Commonwealth Games are expected to serve as a comprehensive test for the larger infrastructure and operational systems that India is developing for its 2036 Olympic bid.

A Major Boost to India’s Olympic Ambitions

Indian home minister Amit Shah, who is leading the nation’s Olympic efforts, described the announcement as a proud milestone. “It is a day of immense joy and pride,” he said, attributing the achievement to prime minister Narendra Modi’s long-term vision of transforming India into a global sports hub.

The government views the Commonwealth Games as an opportunity to demonstrate India’s ability to organize complex, multi-sport events with international standards. The Games will also be used as a platform to assess logistics, crowd management, athlete facilities, and the efficiency of newly built venues.

Venues for the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

The Commonwealth Games will be centered in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, unlike the multi-city concept being considered for the 2036 Olympics. The Naranpura Sports Complex, built for $99 million, will serve as one of the key venues. Additionally, the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Enclave—which includes the Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest cricket stadium in the world—will host several marquee events.

According to P. T. Usha, President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the Commonwealth Games will significantly enhance India’s standing in global sports. “Hosting the Commonwealth Games will not only strengthen India’s global sporting credibility but also inspire the nation’s youth and contribute to the larger vision of Viksit Bharat 2047,” she said.

Global Context: Stability Amid Uncertainty

The Commonwealth Games have faced growing uncertainty in recent years due to rising costs and organizational challenges. The 2022 Games, initially awarded to Durban, were relocated to Birmingham following South Africa’s financial difficulties. Later, Victoria, Australia, withdrew from hosting the 2026 Games over cost concerns, leading Glasgow to take over with a scaled-down version of the event.

In this environment, India’s readiness and stability have made it an attractive candidate for the 2030 edition. Among the limited bidders, only Ahmedabad and Abuja, Nigeria, submitted complete proposals. With Doha already hosting the Asian Games in 2030, India’s Commonwealth Games will stand as a major event on the global sporting calendar that year.

By hosting the Games, India aims to reinforce its reputation as a capable and dependable host nation—qualities essential for a successful Olympic bid.

Preparation and Strategic Goals for the Commonwealth Games

A senior Indian Olympic Association official emphasized that the upcoming Commonwealth Games will be used to demonstrate India’s organizational competence. “We’ve learned our lessons from 2010. By delivering the Games transparently and efficiently, we can show the world that India is ready for the Olympics,” the official said.

India’s 2030 Commonwealth Games plan integrates sustainability, digital innovation, and local community engagement. Smart infrastructure, eco-friendly transport, and AI-assisted logistics will likely feature as part of the country’s strategy to align the event with international environmental and operational standards.

Commonwealth Games as the Gateway to the Olympics

If the proposal is ratified in November 2025, the 2030 Commonwealth Games will mark India’s return to hosting a large-scale global sporting event after two decades. The Games are expected to attract thousands of athletes and spectators, providing a global platform to showcase India’s preparedness for the Olympics.

The success of the Commonwealth Games could strengthen India’s campaign for the 2036 Olympics by proving its ability to manage complex international events efficiently. It will also contribute to India’s broader sports development goals, encourage private investment in infrastructure, and inspire young athletes nationwide.

The 2030 Commonwealth Games are therefore more than just a sporting event—they represent a defining moment in India’s journey toward becoming a global sports destination. By combining modern facilities, transparent governance, and community participation, India seeks to deliver a Games that will set new standards for efficiency and inclusivity in the Commonwealth sporting tradition.