5.4 C
London
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentIndhu Rubasingham becomes first woman to lead National Theatre
EntertainmentHeadline news

Indhu Rubasingham becomes first woman to lead National Theatre

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan tops Global Asian Celebrity List 2023

Shah Rukh Khan has added to a year of...
Headline news

BBC India implements restructuring, establishes new entity to align with FDI rules

Four members of the BBC staff on Tuesday (12),...
Headline news

Hungary plans Amrita Sher-Gil museum

HUNGARY plans to turn Hungarian Indian painter Amrita Sher-Gil’s...
Entertainment

Jaydeep Sarkar Interview: ‘Response for ‘Rainbow Rishta’ has been unprecedented’

Amazon Prime’s docuseries Rainbow Rishta has been hailed by critics and...
Entertainment

Netflix releases viewership data for 18,000 titles

In a big move towards transparency, streaming service Netflix...

Britan’s National Theatre has appointed Indhu Rubasingham as the next Director and Joint Chief Executive.

Rubasingham, who was born in Sheffield to Sri-Lankan Tamil parents in 1970 and has been artistic director of Kiln Theatre in Kilburn, north London, since 2012, will succeed current Director and Chief Executive Rufus Norris, who will leave The National Theatre in Spring 2025 when his second term comes to an end.

Rubasingham is the first woman and person of colour in the role, first founded by the legendary actor Laurence Olivier.

Speaking about her appointment, Indhu Rubasingham said, “It’s a huge honour to be appointed Director of The National Theatre – for me, this is the best job in the world. The National has played an important part in my life – from tentative steps as a teenage theatregoer, to later as a theatre-maker, and to have the opportunity to play a role in its history is an incredible privilege and responsibility. Theatre has a transformative power – the ability to bring people together through shared experience and storytelling, and nowhere more so than the National. I’ve been fortunate to have directed on The National Theatre’s stages and to have witnessed firsthand the commitment, collaboration, brilliance and pride of those who bring the magic to the building, both on stage and off. There’s nowhere like it, and it will be a joy to be a part of this iconic building’s next chapter, leading the company alongside Kate. I am thrilled to be following in the footsteps of Rufus, and I look forward to working closely with him from next year as I plan my first season.”

Director and Chief Executive Rufus Norris said, “Indhu is an exceptional artist who I respect and admire hugely, and I am so pleased that she will become the next Director when I step down in 2025. She has run Kiln Theatre expertly for over a decade and I know this experience will be invaluable as she moves to the NT – a place she knows well, having directed successfully in each of the three theatres. Together with Kate and the brilliant, dedicated team here, I know that the National will continue to thrive and remain at the heart of British cultural life. I look forward to working closely with Indhu over my last year as Director.”

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
BBC India implements restructuring, establishes new entity to align with FDI rules
Next article
Shah Rukh Khan tops Global Asian Celebrity List 2023

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Four booked for terror over Indian parliament security breach

Asia News 0
INDIAN police have filed terrorism charges against four people...

Educated minorities ‘now more likely to vote Tory’

Headline Story 0
GRADUATE ethnic minority voters are more likely to vote...

New Tory visa rules lead to anger and outrage

UK News 0
Public discontent surged on Saturday (9) night, over the...

Popular

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Sports, arts pay price of India-Pakistan tensions

India News 0
THE guns may have fallen silent, but the collateral...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc