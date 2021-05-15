Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released on 13th May 2021. The film has received mostly negative reviews, and on IMDb also the audiences’ ratings have been quite bad.

Currently, with 45000 votes, the IMDb rating of the film is 2.0 which makes it the second lowest rated film of Salman. The lowest rated film of the actor is Race 3 which has the rating of 1.9.

Check out the IMdb ratings of the last few films of Salman Khan here…

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai – 2.0

Dabangg 3 – 3.1

Bharat – 4.9

Race 3 – 1.9

Tiger Zinda Hai – 5.9

Tubelight – 3.9

Sultan – 7

Meanwhile, according to the makers Radhe is the most watched film on day one as it has received 4.2+ million views. Salman Khan took Twitter to thank his fans for giving Radhe such a great response.

He tweeted, “Wishing ev1 a v Happy Eid. Thank u all for the wonderful return gift by making Radhe the most watched film on day 1. The film industry would not survive without your love n support. Thank u.”

Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The movie was released in theatres as well as on Zee5’s ZeePlex and other DTH services.

It will be getting a theatrical release in the UK on 17th May 2021.