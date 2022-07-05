Exceeding all expectations, Minions: The Rise of Gru has taken the box office by storm. The film, which hit screens on July 1, registered an impressive opening and has minted approximately $218 million at the ticket window. It is expected to end its run on an impressive note.

Just like the previous parts, the fifth installment of the Despicable Me franchise is for both adults and kids. However, on IMDb’s parent’s guide, the film has been criticized for severe levels of sex and nudity, violence and gore, profanity, alcohol, drugs and smoking, and frightening and intense scenes.

Before you cancel your plans to watch the film with your children, let us tell you that Minions: The Rise of Gru has none of the things mentioned above. It seems like a hilarious prank by the viewers which has now been changed.

The way that these categories are designated is through an online poll and they really do not represent what the film has to offer. According to the votes for each category, it seems more than 600 people came together to skew these ratings, producing a hilarious look for one of the most anticipated kids’ films of the year.

For those who are looking at IMBd to see if the film is appropriate for their children, above these claims is the official certification which says the film has been rated PG for action/violence and rude humour.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is the second Minions movie, a sequel to the original, the second prequel to Despicable Me, and the fifth Despicable Me movie overall.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “In the 1970s, young Gru tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader — the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails. Luckily, he finds an unlikely source for guidance — Wild Knuckles himself — and soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends.”

Minions: The Rise of Gru is currently running in cinemas.