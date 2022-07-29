Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 writer and director James Gunn has commented on Harry Styles’ Starfox appearing in the upcoming film.

Gunn at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 was asked about rumours surrounding a possible appearance from Styles in Guardians 3. Responding to the question, he said, “Nope! I am setting the record straight. Starfox doesn’t pop up. Nope.”

Before Gunn made these comments, Marvel Studios President and Marvel CCO Kevin Feige revealed that Starfox would return. He, however, did not reveal much regarding when and where this would happen.

“The adventures of Eros and Pip [the Troll] is something that is very exciting for us,” he said, adding that Starfox and Pip will be part of the cosmic portion of the franchise.

Harry Styles made his MCU debut as Eros aka Starfox in a post-credits scene in last year’s Eternals. The character appeared alongside the CGI Pip the Troll, voiced by Patton Oswalt, and was confirmed to be the brother of the MCU’s last big bad, Thanos.

Though the future of Starfox in the MCU is vague at the moment, Patton Oswalt, who voiced Pip in Eternals, recently opened to spinoff rumours focused on his and Style’s characters. “I have not heard those rumours. That would be amazing if (a Pip/Starfox spinoff happened) because it just seems to me that every time Marvel has rolled the dice on these kinds of B or C-level characters everyone is like, ‘Oh, who cares about them?’ That’s where they end up kind of really blossoming.”

Set to hit cinemas on May 5, 2023, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is the first film to exclusively focus on the title team since Guardians of the Galaxy 2 in 2017. Though the characters have appeared in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and Avengers: Endgame in 2019, as well as making a cameo in the recently released Thor: Love and Thunder.