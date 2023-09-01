‘I’m far more creative than AI’: Shekhar Kapur after using ChatGPT to write ‘Masoom 2’

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed film Masoom in 1983, is presently busy writing its sequel titled Masoom: The New Generation.

While working on the film, Kapur recently used ChatGPT and asked it to write a script for Masoom 2.

Later, Kapur took to his Instagram handle to share the results of the ChatGPT version of Masoom 2. Although he was not that happy with the storyline generated by the AI, he felt amazed by ChatGPT’s understanding of the theme behind the film.

Sharing a still from Masoom, he wrote, “There’s so much talk about AI (Artificial Intelligence), and how it’s going even take over creative writing, that I decided to test it. I asked ChatGPT to come up with a story for Masoom 2 – The Next Generation… my next film and was amazed at AI’s intuitive understanding of the film and the themes behind it.”

“In AI’s version, Rahul (played by Jugal Hansraj) always carried the angst of why he was rejected by his father initially but then grows up and gets married. But not till he has kids of his own, does he realise the pressures his father had when they first found each other… and finally forgives his father. Thankfully, my story is far better than AI’s .. yet remember that CHATGPT does not see Video, but within 30 secs had read everything that was ever written about Masoom and conjured up a credible moral dilemma for little Rahul and delivered a cohesive plot line… in 30secs,” the filmmaker added.

“Again, and thankfully, AI could not come up with a better and more emotional plot line/story than I did. So, I am still far more creative than AI.

But I can see why the writers are striking in Hollywood for apparently AI is capable of delivering a credible plot line for series episodes! Phew! I’d better make some more films fast before AI catches up with my creativity,” Kapur concluded his post.