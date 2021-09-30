Bollywood actor Adhyayan Suman is quite psyched up about his upcoming film Bekhudi, a delicious thriller with a love story thrown in the middle. Directed by Amit Kasaria, the film traces the story of an affluent man who falls in love with a woman who has a dark past. After facing an inordinate delay, Bekhudi finally finds its way into theatres on October 29.

Talking about the film, Suman says, “One of the reasons why I did the film was because I had liked the script back then. I had also liked how clear Amit was in his vision and how accommodating he was for an actor like me who had his sense of opinion. I am very grateful that Amit gave me an opportunity back then. Abhishek, my producer, is a young guy who decided to make this film. It takes a lot for a producer to arrange funds and make a film. He never interfered during the process of making this film.”

Bekhudi was shot before the coronavirus pandemic brought the whole world to its knees. “Unfortunately, for whatever circumstances, the film did not release. For the last couple of years, it did not see the light of day. Finally, the film will be coming out now. Back then, I was looking for a love story and this was something that really intrigued me. It is not a flat love story, which is what I liked. I am excited and I hope that people like it. It is going to have a theatrical release and hopefully make it to the OTT platform. OTT is booming in such a big way that we are hoping to catch some eyeballs when the film comes out on the OTT space,” adds the actor.

Director Amit Kasaria, says “When you write a film, it becomes your baby and it is always close to your heart. For me, writing a movie like Bekhudi was technically challenging because I had to write something in the thriller/love-story genre. The story is written from multiple perspectives. Normally in a love story – a boy meets a girl and they fall in love. In stories, we usually glorify the hero. But, when it comes to women, we show them like good girls. We never try to show the real side of the female psyche and I think that while making this film, I have never followed a certain kind of a frame.”

He credits Suman for making his job easy. “Adhyayan, in particular, has done a fantastic job. I think this is Adhyayan’s best performance ever. He was actually living the character. He knew exactly what I was looking for.”

Kasaria doubles up as one of the music directors for the film. “As I am the music director of two songs in the film, I have also written lyrics and also composed music. Music is a strong point here. Daler Mehndi, Jubin Nautiyal. Sonu Nigam have sung our songs. The first requirement to any love story is soulful music and we have that spot on.”

Abhishek Tyagi stated, “I am very passionate about filmmaking. This is something very close to my heart, Initially, when I read the story is really liked it and thought of making a feature film, and now we are really excited to showcase our baby to the audience. The film is set to release in theatres and we are hoping to come on Ott as well. The film has some beautiful songs and we are hoping that the audience will love it.”

The film, which features Angel as the female lead, is produced by Dreamspark Movies’ Abhishek Tyagi and Vijay Arts’ Vijay Bansal.

Tags: Bekhudi, Adhyayan Suman, Amit Kasaria