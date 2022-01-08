Human is one of the most-awaited streaming shows, which is set to start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

A medical thriller based on Human drug trials in India, Human features a long list of incredibly talented actors like National award-winning actor Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, Ram Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Aditya Srivastava, and Mohan Agashe, amongst others.

Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Mozez Singh, the Disney+ Hotstar Specials series has been penned by Mozez Singh and Ishani Banerjee. Kirti Kulhari, known for her choice of roles that are perceived as serious at times, plays the role of a doctor in Human.

When asked about her choice of projects and her inclination towards drama, she shares, “There is so much more drama in drama as a genre, the characters are more complex and layered. I personally feel I like playing with complexity as a person hence portraying them on screen as well. It is a very challenging process as an actor and I truly enjoy that challenge. Also, I am an actor who likes to talk about different subjects when I touch a script. There is so much to talk about. It involves people, the drama has to be there. It’s just something I love to do. It’s far tougher to get a good script in terms of comedy and others as compared to drama. I happen to be doing well with drama, and if it’s categorized as serious stuff, sure, I would like to take every opportunity as an actor to take things that matter to me.”

Kirti is sure to impress viewers with her classic performance in Human. The high-profile streaming show will be available on Disney+ Hotstar from 14th January 2022 onwards.

