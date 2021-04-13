Last week, at the launch of actor Kabir Bedi’s autobiography Stories I Must Tell, superstar Salman Khan said that how he wished his forthcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted arrives on its scheduled date of 13th May, however, it all depends on the Covid-19 scenario in the country.

The actor also informed that if it misses out on the Eid weekend, he would bring the film on next Eid. His statement led to great confusion among fans and trade pundits as some thought the star was talking about Eid 2022.

However, a source in the know informs an entertainment portal, “The makers of Radhe are very keen to bring it on May 13. However, given the present scenario, releasing it in May seems unlikely. They will reanalyse the on-ground scenario in the last week of April and then announce the postponement plans of Radhe. If cases drastically fall, the film might just come on Eid with a tight campaign. The team has all their material ready – ranging from the posters to theatrical trailer and songs, and are all indulged in the wait and watch game for now. But realistically speaking, Eid release in May looks hazy.”

Revealing the alternate plan that the team has in place, the source says, “If they miss out on Eid weekend, the next release date for Radhe will be the Bakr Eid weekend in July. That’s exactly what Salman meant when he said, ‘If not this Eid, then next Eid’. The makers have kept that option open and given the uncertain times, multiple plans are been churned out at the moment. It might release on July 16, to reap benefit of extended weekend, or be a mid-week release on occasion of Bakr Eid holiday on July 20/21. A final call on exact date is not take, but they are looking at the Bakr Eid weekend to bring Radhe.”

Directed by Prabhu Deva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, and Jackie Shroff in important roles.

Tags: Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda