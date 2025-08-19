Ian McKellen hints at Gandalf and Frodo’s Return in ‘The Hunt for Gollum’

Highlights:

Ian McKellen hinted that Gandalf and Frodo will appear in The Hunt for Gollum.

Elijah Wood’s presence at the London convention sparked speculation about reprising Frodo.

The film is directed by Andy Serkis and explores Gollum’s journey after losing the One Ring.

Production team includes Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens; Serkis will also reprise Gollum.

The film is scheduled for release on 17 December 2027, with filming starting in May 2026 in New Zealand.

Ian McKellen has sparked renewed interest in Middle-earth by hinting that Gandalf and Frodo may appear in the upcoming film The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum. The remarks came during a panel at the For the Love of Fantasy convention in London, where McKellen told fans, “The film has a character called Frodo and another called Gandalf. Apart from that, my lips are sealed.”

Elijah Wood, who played Frodo in the original Lord of the Rings trilogy, was also present at the event alongside Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, and John Rhys-Davies. While McKellen did not explicitly confirm that he or Wood would reprise their roles, their presence fueled speculation about a potential on-screen reunion.

Ian McKellen and the Role of Gandalf in the New Film

Ian McKellen has long expressed interest in returning as Gandalf, provided the script and timeline align. At the London convention, he reinforced the possibility of reprising the wizard, stating that the film will include Gandalf as a character. Fans have responded positively, showing strong interest in seeing the actor return to one of his most iconic roles more than two decades after The Fellowship of the Ring.

McKellen’s involvement adds credibility to the project and reassures fans that the character of Gandalf will be handled with the same gravitas and authenticity as in the original films. His careful phrasing, however, indicates that final casting and filming details are still being confirmed.

What The Hunt for Gollum Will Cover

Directed by Andy Serkis, who famously played Gollum in the original trilogy, The Hunt for Gollum will focus on the creature’s journey after losing the One Ring to Bilbo Baggins. While Gandalf’s investigation into Gollum’s past was briefly mentioned in The Fellowship of the Ring, this new film will expand on that storyline, providing more insight into Gollum’s descent and the events that bridge The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

The project was first announced in 2024 and has been rescheduled from its original 2026 release to 17 December 2027. Filming is expected to begin in May 2026 in New Zealand, which will once again serve as the backdrop for Middle-earth.

Production Team Behind the Film

The Hunt for Gollum reunites several key members of the original Lord of the Rings team. Peter Jackson returns as producer alongside longtime collaborators Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens. The screenplay is being developed by Walsh, Boyens, Phoebe Gittins, and Arty Papageorgiou.

Andy Serkis, who directed second-unit sequences for The Hobbit, will direct the film and reprise his role as Gollum. Warner Bros. Discovery has positioned the film as a central piece of its upcoming franchise strategy, alongside new projects in the Harry Potter and DC universes.

Frodo’s Potential Role and Timeline Considerations

Frodo’s inclusion raises questions about how the story will fit into Tolkien’s established chronology. Some sources suggest that Frodo may appear through a flash-forward or as a narrator, similar to Bilbo’s storytelling in The Hobbit films. This approach could allow Elijah Wood to reprise his role without disrupting the timeline of previous films.

If both Wood and McKellen return, it would mark one of the most anticipated comebacks in fantasy cinema. Fans have long hoped to see Gandalf and Frodo together again, and the presence of the original creative team increases the likelihood of a faithful continuation of Middle-earth lore.

Fan Reactions and Anticipation

The hints from Ian McKellen generated enthusiastic responses at the London convention. On social media, fans expressed excitement about the potential reunion of Gandalf and Frodo after more than twenty years. The anticipation for The Hunt for Gollum is likely to grow as Warner Bros. and the production team reveal further casting and plot details.

With a release date set for December 2027, the film is poised to attract both longtime Tolkien fans and new audiences. Ian McKellen’s involvement adds weight to expectations that the project will remain true to the tone and spirit of the original Lord of the Rings trilogy.