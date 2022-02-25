FIVE Tejas fighter aircrafts of the Indian Air Force will participate in a multi-nation air exercise named ‘Ex Cobra Warrior 22’ at Waddington in the UK from 6 March to 27 March.

IAF’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas will participate in the exercise along with fighter aircraft of the UK and other leading Air Forces.

The exercise is aimed at providing operational exposure and sharing of best practices amongst the participating Air Forces, thereby enhancing combat capability and forging bonds of friendship.

Moreover, this will be a platform for LCA Tejas to demonstrate its maneuverability and operational capability.

IAF C-17 aircraft will provide the necessary transport support for induction and de-induction.