Actor Irrfan is back where he belongs – in films.

Irrfan has been away from movies since the release of “Karwaan” in 2018, the same year he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

The 53-year-old actor, underwent treatment for the ‘rare disease’ in the UK and briefly visited India to film “Angrezi Medium”, a follow-up to his 2017 film “Hindi Medium”, in April last year.

But Irrfan is taking things slow. “I won’t jump but I will stroll,” he said.

Through social media, the actor even informed his fans in advance about his absence during the promotions of his upcoming film in future, also asking them to “wait” for his return.

In an email interaction with PTI, Irrfan said, he is moved by the unending love and support that he has received.

“Blessings and adversity go hand-in-hand, I had heard, and I experienced it when it happened to me.

“The wishes from all over is like a feeling as if you are walking in the rain and you are not carrying any change of clothes and someone you don’t even know takes you inside his umbrella just like that,” he said.

In his over three-decade-long career, the actor has established himself as both a dependable and powerhouse performer in Indian film industry and Hollywood with “Haasil”, “Maqbool”, “Paan Singh Tomar”, “The Namesake”, “Life of Pi” to name a few.

In the past two years, he has been learning more about his family – producer wife Sutapa, sons Babil and Ayaan, and most importantly, himself.

“I have come to know Irrfan, Sutapa, Babil and Ayaan very very closely and I would much rather be busy decoding these surprises of life,” he said.

“Hindi Medium” turned out to be a huge hit and getting back into the groove for its sequel, “Angrezi Medium” wasn’t initially easy for the National Award-winning actor who was returning to a film set after a gap of more than a year.

“It wasn’t easy as far as the externals are concerned. I hadn’t spoken Marwari for long though I am from Rajasthan.

“Day one was… What was it like… How do you explain? It was an inexplicable feeling. I forgot the craft and I was all heart whether it has worked or not, you’ll need to say,” he said.

In “Angrezi Medium”, directed by Homi Adajania, Irrfan plays a sweet-shop owner in Udaipur, who makes desperate attempts to fulfil his daughter’s dream of studying in a London college. “Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota” fame Radhika Madan plays the daughter.

Off-screen too, the actor said, he can go to any lengths for his children but he wouldn’t fight their fight for them.

“Emotionally, I can go for my kids to any length but won’t run for them as it’s their race. Professionally, I have no goals as such. I have worked hard, will continue to do, just the style of working might change, evolve,” he said.

Presented by Jio Studios and Prem Vijan, “Angrezi Medium” is a Maddock Films production.

Also featuring Deepak Dobriyal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Dimple Kapadia, and Zakir Hussain, the film is scheduled to be released on March 13.