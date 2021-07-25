Actor Adarsh Gourav, who shot to international fame after delivering a standout performance in Netflix’s The White Tiger (2021) and winning nomination at the prestigious 74th British Academy of Films and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards, says that his dream role is to play a track athlete in a film.

“I want to play a track athlete. I used to be a track athlete in school but never a great one. So, I want to play a great track athlete and live my unfulfilled dream through cinema,” said the 27-year-old actor.

When asked about how has life changed after the huge success of The White Tiger, Gourav said, “Life has been pretty much the same. In terms of the number of opportunities I have been getting, yes, it has definitely increased a lot more than what I was getting before The White Tiger. I am getting to audition a lot more, and speaking to writers and filmmakers that I always had immense respect for.”

Talking about the kind of roles he would like to take up next, the actor said, “Nothing in particular. I would like to experiment a lot, find unique stories and individuals, and tell stories that engage me.”

Adarsh Gourav is presently busy garnering rave reviews for his latest streaming show Hostel Daze 2. Talking about his character on the show, he said, “Ankit Pandey is a civil engineering student and in season 2 he is in the second year. He is naive, endearing and somebody who is constantly seeking validation. He did not have a lot of friends while growing up and really values the friendship that he has formed in the last couple of years in college.”

“People will get to see a very different side of all the characters in the second season because now we have become seniors from freshers. They will see how we have a bond with our juniors and also the dynamics between the characters have changed,” he concluded.

Hostel Daze 2 is streaming on July 23 on Amazon Prime Video.