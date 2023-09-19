18.1 C
Entertainment

‘I hope it will be passed soon,’ Hema Malini on Women’s Reservation Bill

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Veteran actress turned politician Hema Malini on Tuesday extended support to the Women’s Reservation Bill after Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Bill in the first sitting of Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building in New Delhi.

Talking exclusively to ANI, Hema Malini said, “September 19 has become historic because the first bill in the new Sansad- Women’s Reservation Bill was introduced today and I hope it will be passed soon. At present, we are only 81 (women) MPs, after this Bill, our number will be around 181. So women’s representation will increase… Women are doing good work and they should come forward, the sky is open for you to fly.”

Discussion for passing of the Bill in the House will be taken up tomorrow, September 20. The Bill will be taken up in Rajya Sabha on September 21 government sources said.

Earlier in his address in the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building, Modi said that the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ will ensure more women become members of Parliament and the state legislative assemblies.

The Women Reservation Bill that seeks to guarantee 33 per quota for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was introduced as the 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill by Union law minister.

This was the first agenda of the day taken up by the Lower House in the new Parliament building. The five-day special session of the Parliament began on Monday.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

