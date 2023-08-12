‘I dedicate this award to Reema Kagti’: Vijay Varma on winning Best Actor at IFFM

Vijay Varma, one of the most talented actors in the industry currently has always delivered the most challenging roles and how! His acting skills are commendable and he is definitely a fan favourite!

Recently, he was invited to the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne which is the largest annual festival of the Indian cinema outside of India. He was the only actor to be nominated in two categories for his phenomenal performance- ‘Best Actor Films’ and ‘Best Actor Web Series’. For his outstanding portrayal of Anand Swarnakar in Dahaad, the actor won the award for ‘Best Actor for web series- Male!’

After receiving the award, he gave a speech and wittily spoke about how he always takes something home from the sets of his films/shows. From this particular set, he didn’t take anything! And now, he’s taking this lovely award!

He said ” Thank you so much. Thank you IFFM for honouring me and my work in Darlings, sorry Dahaad. Sorry guys it’s not my mistake I was nominated in both the categories. Just a humble flex. So, I would like to dedicate my award to my director Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi who thought of this incredible devil of a character and thought of me to play it. I first was very angry with them for approaching me for this part but eventually, I realised there’s so much more to this story than a serial killer. I finished shooting and I take something from the set, I take a memory from the set but with this, I was like I don’t want to take anything back home. There’s no way. But I’m glad that today I am taking this award for Dahaad and I share this with my family.

He took to his Instagram and posted a video of the same with the caption that reads, “Anand Swarnakar got me an award

I share this with my #Dahaad team @reemakagti @ruchoberoi @aslisona @gulshandevaiah78 @shah_sohum @excelmovies @tigerbabyofficial @primevideoin

Thank you @iffmelbourne

And my team who helped me look sharp on the night @vrindaanarang @sama.rajan @boss”

Vijay Varma will next be seen in Murder Mubarak, Devotion of Suspect X, and one of the highly anticipated by the audience, Mirzapur 3.