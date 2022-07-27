Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vaani Kapoor in principal roles, Yash Raj Films’ latest offering Shamshera was expected to set the box office on fire with its collection. Ranbir, who was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, was returning to cinemas after a massive gap of four years and there was huge excitement around his new release. However, all expectations and predictions failed as the film did not receive the kind of response everyone was hoping for.

Shamshera could manage to rake up only ₹31.75 crore during its first weekend. In an ideal situation, this should have been the film’s first-day collection.

On Wednesday, director Karan Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and penned a note saying that he ‘could not handle the hate and rage’ that he has received lately.

“My Dearest Shamshera, you are majestic the way you are. It is important for me to express myself on this platform because here is where is all the love, the hate, the celebration, and the humiliation exist for you. I want to unimaginably apologise to you for abandoning you for these past few days as I could not handle the hate and rage. My withdrawal was my weakness and there are no excuses for it.”

He went on to add, “But now I am here, standing beside you hand in hand feeling proud and honoured that you are mine, Will face everything together, the good, the bad, and the ugly. And a huge shout out to the Shamshera family, the cast and crew of Shamshera. The love, the blessings, and the concern that has been showered upon us are the most precious and nobody can take that away from us. #ShamsheraIsMine #Shamshera.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. The film is slated to hit cinemas on September 9, 2022.