Rumours were rife lately that Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment were in talks with a streaming media platform for a direct-to-digital release of their much-awaited spy thriller Bell Bottom. Directed by Ranjit M Tiwari, the upcoming film features Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi in principal roles. However, the makers released a statement and said it categorically there were no discussions to release the film online.

While chances of Bell Bottom arriving in theatres anytime soon seem dull, Huma Qureshi still hopes her film opens on the big screen. “I feel very blessed to be part of Bell Bottom. I was very thrilled and pleasantly surprised when the makers called and said they will be going and shooting outside India. Hats off to the whole team, who really put this together. All of went with the jazbaa that the whole world is on shutdown mode, and there are a lot of uncertainties like when will the theatres reopen, when will we get to shoot again and how,” she tells a publication.

She goes on to add, “All of us – the actors and crew – went ahead with a feeling that we want to complete this film. It was the first in the world to be shot (and completed) at that point of time, amid the pandemic. I cannot wait for it to release soon and hopefully on the big screen.”

Aside from Bell Bottom, Huma Qureshi is also looking forward to the release of Zack Snyder’s hugely anticipated zombie heist action thriller Army of the Dead, which marks her debut in Hollywood. Also starring Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Theo Rossi, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Raúl Castillo, Samantha Win, and Garret Dillahunt, the film is scheduled to release in select theatres and on Netflix on May 21, 2021.

