Hum Do Hamare Do starring Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajkummar Rao, and Kriti Sanon has started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

The movie revolves around Dhruv (Rao), an orphan who falls in love with Anya (Sanon). Anya is a very family oriented girl and prefers to get married to a guy who has a family. Dhruv lies to her about her parents. He convinces Purushottam Mishra (Rawal) and Dipti Kashyap (Shah) to play his fake parents, but these two were also lovers in their younger days. So, will Dhruv’s plan of having a fake family and getting married to Anya work? Well, watch the movie to know that.

The story of Hum Do Hamare Do is good and though we won’t say that it’s very unique, it is surely something refreshing as we haven’t seen something like this in a long time. While the story is good, the screenplay (Prashant Jha) and narration (Abhishek Jain) is also decent.

The film takes a slow start, but as soon as the fake parents track starts, it becomes interesting. The scenes featuring Rawal and Shah have been written wonderfully. There are multiple scenes in the film that will make you laugh out loud, and there are couple of scenes that will make you emotional.

Talking about performances, Rawal and Shah are the stars of the film. The veteran actors have performed fantastically and you enjoy watching their nok-jhok. Rao is damn good in his part and once again proves his acting prowess. Sanon looks beautiful in the film and has performed well. Aparshakti Khurana is also quite good in his role.

The music of the film could have been better. Mauj – E – Karam is the only song that leaves a mark.

Overall, Hum Do Hamare Do is a sweet film that you can enjoy with your family.

Ratings: 3/5

