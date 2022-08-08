Veteran actor Annu Kapoor, who has played a range of characters in his storied acting career, next stars in Kamal Chandra’s upcoming directorial venture Hum Do Hamare Baarah. The team officially announced the film on August 5 along with unveiling the first-look poster. The poster shows Kapoor as the head of a Muslim family who has 11 children while his wife is expecting another child.

The Hum Do Humare Baarah poster has not gone down well with a certain segment of society and has stirred up a controversy. Some people are calling out the makers for targeting a particular community for the rising population in India, which is expected to surpass China’s population next year, as per reports.

Taking offense to the poster, noted journalist Rana Ayyub took to her Twitter handle and wrote, “How does the censor board allow a film like this that depicts Muslims as the reason for population explosion and extends the relentless attack on the community? The brazen hate and Islamophobia when they use the image of a Muslim family and call it ‘Hum do Hamare Baarah’.”

Now, reacting to the controversy, director Kamal Chandra said in an interview, “We assure you that we aren’t targeting any one particular community through our film. I am pretty sure that when people will go to watch this film, they will be happy to see one of the most relevant issues of our times in our film which is based on population growth and we are making it without any prejudice and hurting sentiments of any particular community.”

He went on to add that if they “would have made a poster reflecting any other community, they would have said the same thing”.

“I feel that cinema is the best medium to express our thoughts and feelings. I urge everyone to not make an issue out of this… Population explosion is a very serious issue that is bugging our country for a long time. Till the time we don’t give it a serious thought, our country will not be able to develop the way we expect it to. I urge everyone to see the poster and the film in the right context,” he said in conclusion.

