Hrithik Roshan's 'Koi…Mil Gaya' to re-release in theatres

By: Shelbin MS

Hrithik Roshan’s sci-fi film Koi…Mil Gaya is set to clock 20 years on August 8. To date, the film is remembered for its unique concept — courtesy, director Rakesh Roshan. Twenty years ago, he introduced Indians to an endearing alien “Jadoo” who changed the life of Hrithik’s character Rohit Mehra in the film.

The film starred Hrithik playing the role of a mentally challenged person whose life transforms after Jadoo, the alien enters his life.

Interestingly, the makers have a special surprise in store for all fans. Koi Mil Gaya will be re-released in theatres on August 4 to mark the 20th anniversary of the film.

Sharing the update, trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on Wednesday, tweeted:

The update has left fans nostalgic.

“Wow… can’t wait to relive my childhood memories,” a social media user commented.

“Could not be happier. Love this film,” another one wrote.

Preity Zinta and Rekha also starred in the film. Preity essayed the role of Hrithik’s love interest and veteran actress Rekha was featured as Hrithik’s mother.

Koi… Mil Gaya won several accolades at the leading film awards in the year 2003. The film spawned a franchise, beginning with a sequel titled Krrish, which was released in 2006, followed by Krrish 3 in 2013.

Previous article
Final goodbye to art director Nitin Desai

