After facing a series of setbacks, the official remake of the superhit Tamil film Vikram Vedha (2017) is finally set to go into production. A leading Indian publication reports that Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan will begin filming the first schedule of the high-profile film in October 2021 in Serbia. The two stars reprise the same roles that R Madhan and Vijay Sethupathi played in the original.

According to the report, the entire team of the film will jet off Serbia to kick-off the first schedule, which will be followed by a schedule in Georgia. The team has decided to shoot all action sequences in foreign locales before heading back to India to shoot dramatic portions of the film.

In addition to Roshan and Khan, the remake also features Radhika Apte in an important role. She plays Khan’s lawyer wife. Pushkar-Gayatri, who directed the Tamil original, have been tapped to helm the remake as well.

If all goes well, the remake will enter theatres in 2022. Talking about the same, a digital publication had quoted a source as saying, “The makers have decided to release the Vikram Vedha remake on September 30, 2022. The film goes on floors soon and the team of the film is confident that it will be ready by then. Also, it is a great date since Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) and Dussehra (October 5) both fall in the release week. This would ensure healthy footfalls translating into superb box office numbers.”

Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in Yash Raj Films’ War (2019), is also set to headline Siddharth Anand’s Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, is currently filming Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush.

