Last seen in Yash Raj Films’ War (2019), Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is presently busy promoting his much-anticipated film Vikram Vedha, which is the official remake of the cult Tamil film of the same name.

During a recent interview, Roshan said that he has always been very critical of his performances. “I look at my past work and cringe,” said the actor who made his acting debut with his father Rakesh Roshan’s 2000 film Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, which is considered one of the biggest blockbusters featuring debutants.

He continued, “I don’t know how my previous works have received so much love. I am extremely critical of my performance. But yes, I’ve never been disappointed by my performance. I am so grateful for the 22 years in the industry, and I am keen on doing more good work and being part of relevant stories.”

Roshan also revealed that he takes his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan’s feedback as they have watched all kinds of cinema, and have a very refined perspective. “I take feedback from my sons a lot. They have a very incredible rage. They have watched all kinds of cinema. They have a very refined perspective. And think, that is the perspective we need. They love to discuss”, said the actor.

Vikram Vedha is one of the most-awaited films of the year. Its trailer has received a humongous response from the audience and now everybody is looking forward to its performance at the box office.

In addition to Hrithik Roshan, the upcoming film also stars Sai Ali Khan in the lead role. Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf also feature in pivotal roles. The action-thriller has been written and directed by filmmaker duo Pushkar- Gayatri who also helmed the original film in Tamil.

Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment, Vikram Vedha is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 30, 2022.