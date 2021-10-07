Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau of India on Saturday (2) in connection with an alleged rave party that was busted that night. On Monday (4), he was sent to the Narcotics Control Bureau’s custody till 7th October.

Well, many Bollywood celebs have come forward and supported the superstar and his son, and recently even Hrithik Roshan penned a note for Aryan.

He posted on Instagram, “My dear Aryan . Life is a strange ride . It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but god is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play. You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah , the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary , those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff… the kindness, the compassion, the love. Allow yourself to burn, but just enough.. Mistakes , failings , victories , success… they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience.”

He further wrote, “But know that you can grow better with them all. I’v known you as a kid and i’v known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots… I promise you , It’s gonna make sense. Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm . Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm , still , owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there . Love you man.”

After Roshan posted this on Instagram, Kangana Ranaut shared on her Insta story, “Now all Mafia Pappu coming to Aaryan Khan’s defence… We make mistakes but we mustn’t glorify them… I trust this will give him perspective and also make him realise the consequences of his actions… Hopefully, it can evolve him and make him better and bigger. It’s good not to gossip about someone when they are vulnerable but it’s criminal to make them feel that they did no wrong.”