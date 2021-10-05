Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, who are rumoured to be playing the lead roles in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s much-talked-about magnum-opus Ramayana, were spotted together on Saturday. The duo was seen visiting Namit Malhotra’s office for a private meeting with Malhotra, Tiwari and producer Madhu Mantena for the upcoming project expected to go before cameras in 2022.

Speculations about Roshan and Kapoor headlining Tiwari’s film have been around for some time now. Buzz has it that the Krrish (2006) star essays the character of Raavan while the Sanju (2018) actor plays Ram in the mythological drama.

Sharing more details on the meeting that took place on Saturday, a close source informed a publication, “This was among their first joint meeting with Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor, who play Raavan and Ram respectively. They discussed the massive vision of this project and even the tentative plans of taking it on floors sometime in the second half of next year.”

As far as the female lead for the role of Sita is concerned, there is no update on whether the makers have roped in anyone or the search for the same is still on. The source added that Mantena is planning to reveal the entire lead cast of the magnum opus around the time of Diwali, though this could be pushed back, “The team wants to make a massive announcement with a creative featuring the three principal characters – Ram, Ravana and, Sita,” added the source.

“Hrithik will be off to Abu Dhabi for the shoot of Vikram Vedha within a fortnight, whereas Ranbir too will gear up to complete director Luv Ranjan’s next, followed by the final 10-day shoot of Brahmastra. Before they get going with other projects, the creative team wanted to meet to discuss some basic stuff around Ramayana,” the source said in conclusion.

