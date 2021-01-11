Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood. Till date, we haven’t seen them on the big screen together, but now, the two actors have teamed up for a movie titled Fighter which will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

The movie was announced yesterday on Hrithik’s birthday. The actor took to Twitter to make an announcement about the film.

He posted, “Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone . All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride.”

This will be Hrithik and Siddharth’s third film together. They have earlier worked together in movies like Bang Bang and War. Even Deepika will be teaming up with Siddharth for the third time. The director-actress duo has worked together earlier in Bachna Ae Haseeno, and they are currently working on Pathan which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Fighter will be hitting the screens on 22nd September 2022, and reportedly, the shooting of the movie will start by the end of 2021. We are sure fans of Hrithik and Deepika wpuld be super excited to watch them on the big screen together.

After War, fans of Hrithik were waiting to know which will be his next movie. There were reports of him starring in Satta Pe Satta remake, but reportedly, the actor opted out of the film.

Meanwhile, Deepika has her kitty full with many projects. She will be seen in films like 83, Pathan, Shakun Batra’s next, Nag Ashwin’s next, The Intern remake, and her project as Draupadi.