Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan gave a shout-out to Priyanka Chopra for her performance in Prime Video’s Citadel. Taking to his Instagram Story, Hrithik shared a poster of Citadel and heaped praises on Priyanka.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Watching Priyanka in Citadel is such a fantastic surprise! Brilliant work! Also, incredibly entertaining show! Excellent direction and screenplay. PC you have killed it this time a too good!! Very proud.”

Priyanka re-shared Hrithik’s story and captioned it, “Thx my friend.”

Citadel, which is created by The Russo Brothers, revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Citadel’s first two episodes are currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video, with episode three premiering on May 5. The series will have a weekly episodic release until May 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and many international languages, across 240 countries and territories.

Sharing details about the show, Priyanka said, “The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What’s so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there’s drama at the heart of each one of them, so there’s a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me.”

In Bollywood, she will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’. The shooting for the film has not been started yet.

Hrithik, on the other hand, will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s upcoming action thriller film Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. He will also be seen in War 2. RRR actor Jr NTR is the latest addition to the cast. However, the makers have not made any official statement regarding it.