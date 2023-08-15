21.1 C
London
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentHrithik and Deepika share official motion poster of ‘Fighter’
EntertainmentHeadline news

Hrithik and Deepika share official motion poster of ‘Fighter’

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling team up for documentary ‘To Kill A Tiger’

Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling have come on board...
Business

Russia confirms timely delivery of S-400 air defence systems to India

Russia is set to meet its commitment to deliver...
UK News

Sunak condemns ‘criminal gangs’ after tragic migrant deaths

PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak blamed the “criminal gangs” facilitating...
Bangladesh News

Protests after jailed Bangladeshi Islamist leader dies

THOUSANDS of furious protesters marched in Bangladesh on Monday...
Cricket

Ben Stokes takes U-turn on ODI retirement to play World Cup

ENGLAND Test captain and the world’s premier all-rounder Ben...

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone on Tuesday unveiled the official motion poster of their upcoming film Fighter on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day.

Touted as India’s first aerial action magnum opus, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 25, 2024.

The motion poster, which Roshan and Padukone as well as veteran star Anil Kapoor shared on social media, provides a first glimpse at the three actors, who are playing Indian Air Force (IAF) officers in the movie.

“#SpiritOfFighter | Vande Mataram! See you in the theatres on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024,” Roshan posted on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Deepika said, “A salute to our glorious nation. Happy Independence Day.”

Fighter, backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, is described as a homage to the valour, sacrifice, and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.

The film reunites Roshan with Anand after the two collaborated on hits Bang Bang! and War.

It also marks Deepika and Anand’s second collaboration after Pathaan, the Shah Rukh Khan-led blockbuster which released earlier this year.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Karan Johar to Ajay Devgn, celebs wish fans on Independence Day
Next article
Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling team up for documentary ‘To Kill A Tiger’

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling team up for documentary ‘To Kill A Tiger’

Entertainment 0
Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling have come on board...

Russia confirms timely delivery of S-400 air defence systems to India

Business 0
Russia is set to meet its commitment to deliver...

Sunak condemns ‘criminal gangs’ after tragic migrant deaths

UK News 0
PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak blamed the “criminal gangs” facilitating...

Popular

Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling team up for documentary ‘To Kill A Tiger’

Entertainment 0
Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling have come on board...

Russia confirms timely delivery of S-400 air defence systems to India

Business 0
Russia is set to meet its commitment to deliver...

Sunak condemns ‘criminal gangs’ after tragic migrant deaths

UK News 0
PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak blamed the “criminal gangs” facilitating...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc